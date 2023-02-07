Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOLT and UK Theatre Respond to New Department and the Appointment of a New Secretary Of State

Read the statement from Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs of SOLT and UK Theatre.

Feb. 07, 2023  
SOLT and UK Theatre Respond to New Department and the Appointment of a New Secretary Of State

Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre respond to recent Government announcements of a new Department and the Appointment of a new Secretary of State.

Claire Walker and Hannah Essex, co-CEOs of SOLT and UK Theatre:

"We, and the wider theatre sector, are delighted to welcome the announcement of a new Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Lucy Frazer KC MP as the Secretary of State.

It is a positive step that the Prime Minister has recognised the importance of culture and the creative industries to the UK economy, and the UK's role as a global leader in these areas.

In order to meet the Prime Minister's ambitions for the sector, the next step must be to maintain the higher rate of Theatre Tax relief at the March budget that has delivered vast benefit to the UK economy since its introduction in 2021. This must be followed up by working with the theatre sector to develop a strong UK talent pipeline through investment in the arts premium and the development of the cultural education plan.

We look forward to working with the new Secretary of State and department to promote, sustain and grow the UK theatre sector at home and internationally."



TREASON THE MUSICAL Will Release a Concert Album Ahead of Global Premiere in October Photo
TREASON THE MUSICAL Will Release a Concert Album Ahead of Global Premiere in October
Treason the Musical will ignite this year with an album, recorded from last year's Theatre Royal Drury Lane concert, and finish with a 'bang' in October with the global premiere of the fully staged production of Treason.
NEWSIES Extends Until 30 July at Troubadour Wembley Park Photo
NEWSIES Extends Until 30 July at Troubadour Wembley Park
The producers of Disney’s NEWSIES have announced a new booking period at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre due to overwhelming demand. NEWSIES will now run through to Sunday 30 July 2023. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.
Hackney Showroom Welcomes Six New Trustees Photo
Hackney Showroom Welcomes Six New Trustees
Hackney Showroom has welcomed six new people to its Board of Trustees to support their aims of producing outstanding live performance, fostering the careers of experimental theatre artists and creating a home where locals and artists can thrive.
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For HEAD OVER HEELS at the Hope Mill Theatre Photo
Video: Watch an All New Trailer For HEAD OVER HEELS at the Hope Mill Theatre
An all new trailer has been released for Head Over Heels, currently playing at Hope Mill Theatre until 4th March 2023. Check out the video here

More Hot Stories For You


Kelly Glyptis, Zachary James, And Telly Leung Team Up For One-Night Only Cabaret Benefitting Soup Kitchen London And Maestra UKKelly Glyptis, Zachary James, And Telly Leung Team Up For One-Night Only Cabaret Benefitting Soup Kitchen London And Maestra UK
February 6, 2023

Some of the best voices from the West End, Broadway, and the English National Opera are partnering for a limited one-night only event to benefit Soup Kitchen London and Maestra UK.
BROKEN CHORD Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre in MarchBROKEN CHORD Comes to Sadler's Wells Theatre in March
February 6, 2023

Sadler's Wells presents the UK premiere of Broken Chord by acclaimed choreographer Gregory Maqoma in collaboration with Musical Director Thuthuka Sibisi in March. The production, co-commissioned by Sadler's Wells, tells the story of a South African chorus whose tour through North America and England in the late 19th century was marred by the realities of racism.
WICKED Appoints Starling Arts to Bring 'Wellbeing', 'Anti-Bullying' and 'Musical Theatre' WorkshopsWICKED Appoints Starling Arts to Bring 'Wellbeing', 'Anti-Bullying' and 'Musical Theatre' Workshops
February 6, 2023

The stage musical Wicked has announced a partnership with Starling Arts to exclusively deliver school and community group workshops, with an emphasis on wellbeing and self-confidence.
New Musical THE BOOK THIEF Will Play in Coventry and Leicester Beginning in SeptemberNew Musical THE BOOK THIEF Will Play in Coventry and Leicester Beginning in September
February 6, 2023

The stage adaptation of best-selling novel The Book Thief, with libretto by Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald and music and lyrics by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, will be presented at Coventry's Belgrade Theatre and Leicester's Curve Theatre in autumn 2023.
A West End Gala Night of 'Theatrical Consequences' Comes to the Savoy Theatre in MayA West End Gala Night of 'Theatrical Consequences' Comes to the Savoy Theatre in May
February 6, 2023

The game of Consequences - drawing an image, turning over the page to hide it and passing it on - often ends in astonishing and eye-wateringly funny results. Now inspired by this “what will happen next?” children's game, there will be a one night only fundraising gala evening at the Savoy theatre on Monday 15 May, 2023.
share