SOLT and UK Theatre Release Statement On Government Aid For Self-Employed Workers

Yesterday (Thursday 26 March), Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced government aid for self-employed workers, who can now apply for a grant worth 80% of their average monthly profits over three months, made as a single payment from the beginning of June.

Commenting on behalf of the theatre industry, Julian Bird (Chief Executive of SOLT and UK Theatre) said:

'We welcome the financial support announced by the government for self-employed and freelance people in our industry - this is very welcome and much needed. We remain concerned by the ability of people to access adequate funds through the welfare system until payments start to be made under the new scheme in June, and urge a rethink of whether some form of interim payment can be granted to self-employed people. Many thousands of people who graduated last summer will also not be eligible for the scheme, and will need rapid support.'





