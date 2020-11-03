SIX Postpones West End Return and UK Tour Due to the New Lockdown

The show now plans to open at the Lyric Theatre in the West End on 5th December, and the UK Tour will now kick off at The Lowry in Salford on 4th December.

Six the Musical has announced the postponement of its return to the West End, as well as its UK tour, due to the new lockdown in the UK.

The show now plans to open at the Lyric Theatre in the West End on 5th December, and the UK Tour will now kick off at The Lowry in Salford on 4th December.

The announcement notes that there may be a further delay to opening if the government extends the lockdown.

If you have booked tickets for any cancelled performance, you do not need to do anything - your point of purchase will contact you to arrange an exchange to an alternative date.

Update for West End and Salford ticket holders. Stay safe Queens! ? Sending all our love to the Queendom and theatre community ? pic.twitter.com/pLkc3iLuRN - SIX ? (@sixthemusical) November 2, 2020

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, SIX won the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards and performed on the results show of 'Britain's Got Talent'. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, on tour across the UK and Australia, and had its opening night in New York on Thursday March 12 cancelled when the New York Governor shut down Broadway three hours before the show was due to open. SIX will be the first West End musical to resume performances post lockdown, moving from the Arts Theatre to the larger Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue for a limited 11-week run from 14th November to 31st January 2021. The touring production will restart at The Lyric Theatre at The Lowry in Salford, opening on 27th November and playing through to 10th January 2021.

