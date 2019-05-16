SIX, EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, and More Will Take Part in West End LIVE 2019

The shows performing at this year's West End LIVE in Trafalgar Square have been revealed.

The line-up will feature first time appearances from new hits Come From Away, Only Fools And Horses The Musical, Waitress, 9 To 5 The Musical, Fiddler On The Roof and Magic Mike Live amongst others - as well as the return of much-loved classics like Les Misérables, The Phantom Of The Opera, Wicked and Disney's The Lion King.

Audiences will also get exclusive previews of hotly anticipated shows yet to arrive in the West End, including the Gloria Estefan musical On Your Feet!, Shakespearean pop musical & Juliet, dance spectacular Heartbeat Of Home (from the company behind Riverdance) and the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

West End LIVE, produced and organised by Westminster City Council and Society of London Theatre (SOLT) with support from the Mayor of London, celebrates London's world-leading West End theatre scene, which continues to break audience and box office records. Now in its 15th year, the totally free, unticketed event attracts tens of thousands of theatre fans to Trafalgar Square over the weekend.

Cllr Nickie Aiken, Westminster City Council leader, said:

'West End LIVE shows why hundreds of thousands of people are drawn to our theatres every year. There is so much to do in the West End and we know that many people go on to combine the West End LIVE taster of world-class musicals with shopping and a visit to our landmark restaurants and bars. Last year's shows were incredible. We are into our 15th year and it is going to be even bigger and better. Most importantly West End LIVE is still completely free!'

Julian Bird, Chief Executive of SOLT and UK Theatre, said:

'Following another record-breaking year for London's theatre industry, it is fantastic to be back in Trafalgar Square, continuing our partnership with the City of Westminster to showcase the extraordinary talent and creativity of so many top West End productions. Nowhere else do theatre fans get the opportunity to see exclusive live performances from their favourite shows - and all for free.'

List of shows performing at West End LIVE 2019

Disney's Aladdin

Avenue Q

BalletBoyz

Brainiac Live

Come From Away

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Fiddler On The Roof

Heartbeat Of Home

Jesus Christ Superstar

& Juliet

Disney's The Lion King

Magic Mike Live

Mamma Mia!

Matilda The Musical

Les Misérables

On Your Feet!

Only Fools And Horses The Musical

The Phantom Of The Opera

Six

Thriller Live

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

The Secret Diary Of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ -The Musical

The View Upstairs

Waitress

Wicked

The Worst Witch

Yummy

9 To 5 The Musical

Further acts, presenters and performance schedules will be announced soon.

Official London Theatre (SOLT's public-facing website) will be backstage at West End LIVE throughout the weekend sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

West End LIVE will be BSL interpreted by Sue MacLaine and Marco Nardi.





