SIX Cast Will Perform On BBC's Children In Need Appeal Show

This year’s Appeal show is scheduled to air on Friday 13 November at 7pm on BBC One.

The UK Touring cast of the global smash-hit musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will be performing live as part of BBC Children In Need's 40th anniversary broadcast. Hosted by Stephen Mangan, Mel Giedroyc and Alex Scott, this year's Appeal show is scheduled to air on Friday 13 November at 7pm on BBC One.

The performing cast will be: Lauren Drew (Catherine of Aragon), Maddison Bulleyment (Anne Boleyn), Harriet Watson (Jane Seymour), Shekinah McFarlane (Anna of Cleves), Jodie Steele (Katherine Howard) and Athena Collins (Catherine Parr).

The Queens are part of a spectacular line up of live performances, exclusive sketches and surprises, culminating in a special evening of unmissable television. The money raised through BBC Children in Need's 2020 Appeal will help support local charities and projects which are providing essential frontline help to children and young people in communities throughout the UK.

The SIX Touring cast are reuniting for Children in Need for the first time since March this year, when theatres were forced to close due to the pandemic. The sold-out UK tour is set to make its royal return on 4 December, with a SIX-week Christmas season at The Lowry in Salford, followed by two weeks at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre in January 2021, with further dates soon to be announced. The West End production is scheduled to resume performances from Friday 5 December at its new home, The Lyric Theatre in London. Capacity has been reduced at all three venues to comply with COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing plus robust risk mitigation.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Katy Richardson. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

