SINATRA THE MUSICAL Star Joel Harper-Jackson to Take Time Away Due to Injury

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Joel Harper-Jackson, who is currently starring in Sinatra The Musical in London, has revealed on Instagram that he will be taking time away from the show due to an injury. According to the statement, he sustained a calf muscle injury during the show.

"I'm having the absolute time of my life playing Frank Sinatra at the Aldwych Theatre," he writes. "It's truly one of the greatest privileges of my career, and something I've waited a very long time for. So, as you can imagine, I'm gutted."

Sam Brown will cover the role of Frank Sinatra in Harper-Jackson's absence. His return date has not been set at this time.

"For now, my focus is on making a full recovery," he writes. "I'm already making great progress and I'm determined to be back on that stage as soon as I'm fit and able!"

Read his full statement below:

About Sinatra The Musical

Joel Harper-Jackson stars as Frank Sinatra, with Ana Villafañe as the movie goddess Ava Gardner, Phoebe Panaretos as Frank’s first wife, Nancy Sinatra and the Olivier Award-winning Jenna Russell as Frank’s mother, Dolly Sinatra.

The company is completed by: Oliver Adam-Reynolds (Nat King Cole/Ensemble) Becky Anderson (Lana Turner/Ensemble), Carl Au (Lee Mortimer/Ensemble), Sam Brown (Tommy Dorsey/Ensemble), Helen Colby (Hedda Hopper/Ensemble), Emma Crossley (Swing), Adam Davidson (Gene Kelly/Ensemble), Alexander Day (Swing and Dance Captain), Christopher Gopaul (Swing), Stuart Hickey (Swing), Jenna Innes (Judy Garland/Ensemble), Marty Maguire (Marty Sinatra), Mia Musakembeva (Ensemble), Melissa Nettleford (Billie Holiday/Ensemble), Samuel Nicholas (Ensemble), Nardia Ruth (Swing), Christina Shand (Swing and Assistant Dance Captain), John Stacey (Mitch Miller/Harry Cohn/Ensemble), Allana Taylor (Marlene Dietrich/Ensemble) and Lee Zarrett (George Evans). Sylvie Regan, Mia Savident and Felicity Walton share the role of Little Nancy.

Sinatra The Musical, which features over 20 timeless hits including That’s Life, One For My Baby, The Best Is Yet To Come & Come Fly With Me, is running at the Aldwych Theatre, and has its official Opening Night on Wednesday 24 June 2026.

It is New Year’s Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in showbiz history.

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