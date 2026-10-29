SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL to Extend West End Run Through July 2027

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' have once again extended their West End run, booking through to July 2027. This marks their 5th record-breaking year and 7th extension at London's iconic Cambridge Theatre! In addition, for October half term there is a run of 'Showstopper! The Kids Show' at Soho Theatre Walthamstow with little ones encouraged to dress up for the Halloween shows on 31st October! New tour dates are also announced for 2027!

Showstopper! remains the first ever long-form improv show to have enjoyed a full West End run and be nominated for, let alone win, an Olivier Award.

Each night audiences suggest settings, genres and the show title, and the Showstopper company creates a brand-new, fully realised musical on the spot; every performance is a one-off masterpiece.

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical features an acclaimed cast of top comedy, improv and musical theatre talent, including founder members Ruth Bratt (Comedy Store Players), Pippa Evans (BBC Radio 4 regular, I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue) and co-creator/director Adam Meggido (director, Mischief Theatre's West End and Broadway hit Peter Pan Goes Wrong).

Since its incarnation in 2008 the Showstopper troupe have created more than 1,500 brand new musicals, but they never stop working hard at their craft – they learn to improvise in the style of every hit show that comes to town, and they always encourage audiences to challenge them and keep them on their toes. As a result, they continue to fill theatres, delight audiences and win awards.

2026 Tour Dates

October 2026

October 28, 30 & 31 – Soho Theatre Walthamstow, London (Showstopper! The Kids Show)

November 2026

November 7 – MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton

November 23 – Cambridge Theatre, London

December 2026

Showstopper at Christmas!

December 10–20 – The Lowry, Salford Quays, Manchester (excluding December 14–15)

December 21 – Cambridge Theatre, London

2027 Tour Dates

January 2027

January 8 – Oxford Playhouse, Oxford

January 12–16 – Bristol Old Vic, Bristol

January 16 (Matinee) – Bristol Old Vic, Bristol (Showstopper! The Kids Show)

January 27 – Lichfield Garrick, Lichfield

February 2027

February 1 – Cambridge Theatre, London

February 11 – Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

February 12–13 – Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

February 21 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry (Showstopper! The Kids Show)

February 22 – Cambridge Theatre, London

February 25–26 – EM Forster Theatre, Tonbridge

March 2027

March 24 – Salisbury Playhouse, Salisbury

April 2027

April 5 – Cambridge Theatre, London

April 17 – Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham

April 26 – Cambridge Theatre, London

May 2027

May 24 – Cambridge Theatre, London

May 28–29 – Jersey Opera House, Jersey

May 29 (Matinee) – Jersey Opera House, Jersey (Showstopper! The Kids Show)

June 2027

June 28 – Cambridge Theatre, London

July 2027

July 26 – Cambridge Theatre, London

Do you like this personality?

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 11 Hrs 51 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming