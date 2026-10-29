Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL to Extend West End Run Through July 2027
Performances will run through July 2027.
'Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' have once again extended their West End run, booking through to July 2027. This marks their 5th record-breaking year and 7th extension at London's iconic Cambridge Theatre! In addition, for October half term there is a run of 'Showstopper! The Kids Show' at Soho Theatre Walthamstow with little ones encouraged to dress up for the Halloween shows on 31st October! New tour dates are also announced for 2027!
Showstopper! remains the first ever long-form improv show to have enjoyed a full West End run and be nominated for, let alone win, an Olivier Award.
Each night audiences suggest settings, genres and the show title, and the Showstopper company creates a brand-new, fully realised musical on the spot; every performance is a one-off masterpiece.
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical features an acclaimed cast of top comedy, improv and musical theatre talent, including founder members Ruth Bratt (Comedy Store Players), Pippa Evans (BBC Radio 4 regular, I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue) and co-creator/director Adam Meggido (director, Mischief Theatre's West End and Broadway hit Peter Pan Goes Wrong).
Since its incarnation in 2008 the Showstopper troupe have created more than 1,500 brand new musicals, but they never stop working hard at their craft – they learn to improvise in the style of every hit show that comes to town, and they always encourage audiences to challenge them and keep them on their toes. As a result, they continue to fill theatres, delight audiences and win awards.
2026 Tour Dates
October 2026
October 28, 30 & 31 – Soho Theatre Walthamstow, London (Showstopper! The Kids Show)
November 2026
November 7 – MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton
November 23 – Cambridge Theatre, London
December 2026
Showstopper at Christmas!
December 10–20 – The Lowry, Salford Quays, Manchester (excluding December 14–15)
December 21 – Cambridge Theatre, London
2027 Tour Dates
January 2027
January 8 – Oxford Playhouse, Oxford
January 12–16 – Bristol Old Vic, Bristol
January 16 (Matinee) – Bristol Old Vic, Bristol (Showstopper! The Kids Show)
January 27 – Lichfield Garrick, Lichfield
February 2027
February 1 – Cambridge Theatre, London
February 11 – Belgrade Theatre, Coventry
February 12–13 – Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds
February 21 – Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry (Showstopper! The Kids Show)
February 22 – Cambridge Theatre, London
February 25–26 – EM Forster Theatre, Tonbridge
March 2027
March 24 – Salisbury Playhouse, Salisbury
April 2027
April 5 – Cambridge Theatre, London
April 17 – Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham
April 26 – Cambridge Theatre, London
May 2027
May 24 – Cambridge Theatre, London
May 28–29 – Jersey Opera House, Jersey
May 29 (Matinee) – Jersey Opera House, Jersey (Showstopper! The Kids Show)
June 2027
June 28 – Cambridge Theatre, London
July 2027
July 26 – Cambridge Theatre, London
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