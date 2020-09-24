SHOWSTOPPER! THE IMPROVISED MUSICAL Announces Four Livestream Events in October

Dates and times: Friday 9th October, 7:30pm, Friday 16th October, 7:30pm, Friday 23rd October, 7:30pm, Friday 30th October, 7:30pm.

With over 1,200 tickets sold and 3,000 suggestions for musical theatre styles, songs and settings for their socially distanced livestreams to date, Olivier Award winners and Fringe favourites The Showstoppers return to your home screens with four completely

improvised musicals this October.



Using state-of-the-art technology and maintaining rigorous social distancing, these incredibly talented performers will take live suggestions from the audience watching at home to create a full-length musical that will have you in stitches one minute and gasping in sheer

astonishment the next.



So whether you fancy 'Hamilton' in Harrods or some Stephen Sondheim set in a submarine, you say it and - as always - The Showstoppers will make it happen!



Each show will be available to watch for 48 hours after the live event so those who can't watch live, can catch up after.



Tickets can be bought for individual dates, or a special season ticket to watch all four performances.



Dates and times:

Friday 9th October, 7:30pm, Friday 16th October, 7:30pm, Friday 23rd October, 7:30pm, Friday 30th October, 7:30pm



Ticket prices:

For one performance: £9.50 plus booking fees

Season Ticket for all 4 performances: £32.50 plus booking fees

A concession price ticket is also available for individual performances at £6.50 plus booking fees



To book tickets please visit:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/showstopper-the-improvised-musical-livestream-tickets-121758513993?aff=PressRelease



The livestream link will be sent to ticketholders 2 hours before the performance.

Running time: 1hr 20mins plus 10 min interval



Every ticket sold helps to keep these talented artists working and the company to stay afloat during these trying times.



Previous livestreams can be rented for a small fee on Vimeo, watch here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/showstopperlivestream



See below to find out what it takes to put together a socially distanced musical:

