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SHOOT FROM THE HIP to Headline Eventim Apollo

The British improv group sets to stage their biggest show to date at the London venue.

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SHOOT FROM THE HIP to Headline Eventim Apollo

Award-winning improv group Shoot From the Hip will become the first improv ensemble to headline London's Eventim Apollo, with a performance set for Sunday, October 4, 2026.

The group, which has amassed nearly four million followers across social media, will bring its improvised comedy to the Hammersmith venue following a three-performance engagement at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Shoot From the Hip will perform three shows at Underbelly's McEwan Hall from August 14-16 at 7 p.m. Each performance runs one hour and has an age guidance of 14+.

Advance tickets range from £20-£22 and are available at underbellyedinburgh.co.uk.

Eventim Apollo

The group will headline the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on Sunday, October 4. The performance has an age guidance of 14+.

Tickets and additional information are available at eventimapollo.com.

Click Here to Get Tickets


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