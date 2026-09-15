SHOOT FROM THE HIP to Headline Eventim Apollo
The British improv group sets to stage their biggest show to date at the London venue.
Award-winning improv group Shoot From the Hip will become the first improv ensemble to headline London's Eventim Apollo, with a performance set for Sunday, October 4, 2026.
The group, which has amassed nearly four million followers across social media, will bring its improvised comedy to the Hammersmith venue following a three-performance engagement at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer.
Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Shoot From the Hip will perform three shows at Underbelly's McEwan Hall from August 14-16 at 7 p.m. Each performance runs one hour and has an age guidance of 14+.
Advance tickets range from £20-£22 and are available at underbellyedinburgh.co.uk.
Eventim Apollo
The group will headline the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London on Sunday, October 4. The performance has an age guidance of 14+.
Tickets and additional information are available at eventimapollo.com.
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