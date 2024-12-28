SAILOR MOON Musical to Play London in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon the Super Live, a musical based on the classic Japanese manga series Sailor Moon by Naoko Takeuchi and Japanese tokusatsu superhero TV series based on Sailor Moon called Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, will play London in 2025.

Previews will begin on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 and running until Wednesday, February 26. There will be 23 performances in total, across two London venues: Here at Outernet in the West End and Koko in Camden.

Kaori Miura serves as writer, director and lyricist. The production will also feature music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI and choreography by Toma Satomi.

The cast includes Yui Yokoyama (Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino), Yui Oikawa (Sailor Mercury/Ami Mizuno), Marisa Yasukawa (Sailor Mars/Rei Hino), Rii Tachibana (Sailor Jupiter/Makoto Kino), Yuu Nakanishi (Sailor Venus/Minako Aino), Mayu Tsuyuzume (Queen Beryl), and Sufa (Tuxedo Mask/Mamoru Chiba). The ensemble includes Shiho Ota, norip, Miki Furusawa, Yuri Hirano, YOU, and Mayu Omoshita.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will run at HERE at Outernet on 4 through 5 & 23 through 26 February, and 2 through 4 and 16 through 19 March 2025, at HERE at Outernet; and 11 through 13 and 17 through 19 February, and 9 through 11 March 2025, at KOKO. For tickets, visit the link below.

