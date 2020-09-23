Ryan Carter And Beth George Join The Barn Theatre Team

Jamie Chapman Dixon, who joined the theatre in 2018, will step into an Advisory Producer role at the theatre​​​​​​​.

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has announced that they have welcomed two new members to the award-winning theatre's team.

Ryan Carter, who recently received both critical and public acclaim for co-creating the online concert Turn Up!, joins the theatre as Creative Director of Digital Content. His new role will see him focus on the developing the theatre's offering in digital theatre content, with a focus on innovation.

The Barn Theatre had over 330,000 audience members watch their online theatrical content during lockdown which has included their Shakespeare in Lockdown series Bard From The Barn (co-produced with Aaron Sidwell), the virtual concert series The Barn Presents: which celebrated emerging British musical theatre writers and the recent release of Relative Motion & the Barn Theatre's virtual reality production of Marlowe's Edward II.

Ryan Carter said of joining the theatre, "The Barn have been creating innovative, mould-breaking digital content throughout lockdown, and in inviting me to the team, they're pledging that the programming of their digital realm is as important as the live spaces. I'm thrilled to be joining the team. The gravity of someone like me having a role like this isn't lost on me at all."

Beth George has also recently joined the Cirencester theatre as their new producer. She will oversee the theatre's newly announced 2020 Theatre Recovery Season as well as upcoming projects. Her career has included working as a Production and Development Associate for Sonia Friedman Productions.

Beth George said on joining the Barn Theatre, "The Barn's ability to keep moving through such treacherous times has been astounding and I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant team. Joining the Barn on the first preview of Private Peaceful and being back in the room with an audience and live performance was a very special start of a new venture for me. I look forward to the future projects and eclectic range of work that we have planned."

Iwan Lewis said of the new additions, "I am absolutely thrilled that Beth and Ryan are joining our incredible team. The Barn's media offering has been an integral part of the Barn's survival over this period so now it's time to commit to the digital and media realm. The world is changing, and we are changing with it. Ryan has been a driving force for many years in bringing theatre to new audiences and we feel confident that he can steer us into a new digital world creating exciting and innovative content across all platforms.

We are still in difficult times, but we are committed to producing entertaining and culturally enriching theatrical content and Beth George joining our team solidifies that commitment. We have re-opened our doors and have adapted our model to ensure that we are operating in the safest way possible and now we need to bring live theatre back to not only the Barn's stage but also stages across the UK as they prepare to reopen."

Other staff changes announced by the theatre today are that Iwan Lewis' role has expanded to Artistic Director and CEO of the Barn Theatre, Rachel Wright as Executive Director with Aeron James (PR & Socials) and Benjamin Collins (Media) heading up the theatre's marketing department.

