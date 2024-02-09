Russell Howard to Present Final 2 UK Tour Shows at the London Palladium

After the global success of writing and starring in 182 episodes of The Russell Howard Hour (Sky) and Russell Howard's Good News (BBC) combined, two Netflix specials Lubricant and Recalibrate (streaming now), over 1 billion views on social media worldwide including 500+ million views spawned from six seasons of The Russell Howard Hour, and selling 300, 000+ tickets over 175 gigs with brand-new show Russell Howard Live, Russell Howard announces his final two national tour shows at The London Palladium on the 27th and 28th April.

Tickets are on general sale now at russell-howard.co.uk

To date, Russell Howard Live has seen Russell perform runs in the UK, the USA's East Coast and Australia & New Zealand (where he is currently playing his sold-out tour). Alongside his upcoming final two UK gigs at the London Palladium, bringing the total number of shows at this venue up to 13, Russell is set to play 11 Nordic shows in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark this Spring.

The news arrives shortly after Russell launched his new podcast Wonderbox. A 'Wonderbox' is a place where you keep little reminders of what makes life worth living. Each week Russell chats to a special guest about what they'd keep in their 'Wonderbox', recounting the most memorable and funniest moments of their lives.

Russell began the series chatting with 2023 Emmy Award 'Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics' & Brit Awards 'Best New Artist' Nominated Sam Ryder plus BAFTA Nominated Munya Chawawa (Race Around Britain) in a special bumper double episode, followed by stars including Emmy Award winning John Oliver (Last Week Tonight), Jimmy Carr (8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, His Dark Material), Jack Whitehall (A League of Their Own, At Large) , Greg Davies (Taskmaster, The Cleaner), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen, Four Weddings and a Funeral), Roisin Conaty (GameFace, David Brent: Life on the Road), Jordan Gray (Transaction, Friday Night Live), Jen Brister (Live At The Apollo, Meaningless) and Iliza Shlesinger (Hot Forever, Good On Paper).

Russell has over 9 million followers on social media. His TikTok channel attracted over 100k followers within 48 hours of launching and is currently tracking over 1.4 million followers, with over 295 million views including a clip of Russell and Greta Thunberg chatting to kids about climate change gaining over 14.8 million views.