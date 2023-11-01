Royal Theatrical Fund Announces One-off Emergency Crisis Grant For All Who Work In The Entertainment Business

By: Nov. 01, 2023

The Royal Theatrical Fund today announces the launch of a new one-off emergency crisis grant; the Emergency Crisis Grant Award will open for applications on 1 November 2023 via https://www.trtf.com/.

This new initiative is a one-off crisis grant and is for those that are unable to meet their essential needs, due to an unforeseen change in circumstances.

Samantha Bond, Chairwoman said today, “The RTF continues to make every effort to support people in the entertainment industry in the most desperate times and that is why we have launched an Emergency Crisis Grant, running for the next six months.

“Throughout the pandemic and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis we have been there with the Theatre Community Fund and Fleabag Support Fund to provide support to thousands of applicants.

“We do not want anyone in need to be afraid to turn on their heating, use the electricity or unable to feed themselves or their family.

“Sometimes it's hard to ask for help but don't be afraid to get in touch.”

The RTF has assisted over 3000 people and awarded over £1.7 million through the Fleabag Support Fund funded by the Theatre Community Fund, this has now closed.

The Cost-of-Living Crisis still goes on and the RTF will work closely with all theatrical charities to ensure they reach all those in need.

The aim of this one-off ECG is broad and is aimed to cover essential needs, which could include keeping food on the table, meeting the rising fuel costs, keeping a phone connected, buying school uniform, in fact any essential emergency needs will be considered.

To be eligible for this UK scheme you must have worked professionally for 7 years in the entertainment business, this includes professional training. Your main income should come from work engaged within the sector.



