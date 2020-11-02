Royal Opera House and English National Opera to Close as Part of England's Lockdown

The lockdown is set to take place through December 2.

The Royal Opera House and the English National Opera have both closed as a result of England's newly imposed lockdown, OperaWire reports.

The new lockdown begins on November 5 and was set in place by Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to an influx of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Included in the lockdown are the closures of pubs, restaurants, and non-essential businesses, including hair salons and gyms. Schools, universities, and playgrounds will stay open.

The lockdown is set to take place through December 2.

Read more on OperaWire.

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You