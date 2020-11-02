Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Royal Opera House and English National Opera to Close as Part of England's Lockdown

The lockdown is set to take place through December 2.

Nov. 2, 2020  

The Royal Opera House and the English National Opera have both closed as a result of England's newly imposed lockdown, OperaWire reports.

The new lockdown begins on November 5 and was set in place by Prime Minister Boris Johnson due to an influx of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Included in the lockdown are the closures of pubs, restaurants, and non-essential businesses, including hair salons and gyms. Schools, universities, and playgrounds will stay open.

Read more on OperaWire.



