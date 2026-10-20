Royal Exchange Theatre Reveals 2027-2028 Season

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Artistic Director and Co-CEO Selina Cartmell has announced the programme for Royal Exchange Theatre, with a season of eight ambitious productions and the reopening of the theatre's Studio space.

Following the theatre's 50th anniversary this newly announced season marks the next chapter of the Royal Exchange, with a programme that champions Northern narratives and welcomes internationally renowned artists to Manchester.

The Royal Exchange Theatre Company's season features stories that travel the globe with four world premieres, one UK premiere, a reimagined Shakespearean comedy, a contemporary classic and a beloved musical.

Throughout 2027 and 2028 the iconic theatre will work with some of today's most innovative and celebrated theatre makers, including queen of British soul music Beverley Knight, Olivier-award winning playwright Simon Stephens, Tony-award nominated director Lileana Blain-Cruz, groundbreaking Talawa Theatre Company and genre-defying THISISPOPBABY amongst others.

To mark this next chapter, the Royal Exchange Theatre today launches a revitalised artistic vision and takes its original name Royal Exchange Theatre Company, celebrating the tapestry of voices that shape the iconic theatre.

As part of this ambition the Studio, the Exchange's 100-seat second artistic space, will reopen for the first time since March 2020 as the theatre launches The Bruntwood Prize for North West Playwriting, dedicated to amplifying Northern voices on a global stage.

The Studio's reopening will enable the 750 seat in-the-round theatre to start a programme of auditorium refurbishment ahead of the summer season.

Artistic Director and Co-CEO Selina Cartmell announces her second season of work which celebrates Manchester's international relevance and history as the Royal Exchange Theatre Company looks to its future.

Selina Cartmell's 2027-2028 Season For The Royal Exchange Theatre Company:

Brian Friel's 20th-century masterpiece FAITH HEALER, directed by Emma Baggott, opens the season in the Theatre.

TALKING TO BOYS, Abbi Greenland's new play directed by Sam Pritchard, will receive its world premiere in the Exchange's Studio, the first production in the space since March 2020.

Daisy Miles' R LADY's, the winner of Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting North West - Original New Voice Award 2025, will have its world premiere in the Royal Exchange's Studio, directed by Elin Schofield.

A UK premiere of THISISPOPBABY's RIOT, after 10 years of international success, bringing wild theatre, sizzling circus, comedic acrobatics and radical dancing to the Royal Exchange Theatre.

The world premiere of Simon Stephens' THE FIRST BLUE THING, a reimagination of the Greek classic Phaedra set in modern-day Stockport, will be directed by Artistic Director Selina Cartmell and presented as part of Manchester International Festival 2027, in association with Factory International.

A new production of Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, directed by Michael Buffong and starring Beverley Knight, in a co-production with Talawa Theatre Company.

A new production of iconic musical GUYS AND DOLLS, A Musical Fable of Broadway, directed by Natalie Abrahami.

The world premiere of MUNICHS, a retelling of the Munich Air Disaster and its aftermath, based on the deeply moving book by David Peace and adapted for the stage by Ben Power, will be directed by Selina Cartmell and premiere in 2028 – 70 years after the disaster.

The previously announced 50th anniversary year will come to a close in February 2027 with SHOOTERS by debut writer and 2025 Bruntwood Prize winner Tolu Okanlawon, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Priority tickets for the 2027-28 season are on sale now and general tickets will be available at 12 noon BST Thursday 22 October. Tickets are available from royalexchange.co.uk

Artistic Director and Co-CEO Selina Cartmell said, “The Royal Exchange was built on the limitless possibilities of exchange and on the bold and ambitious spirit that defines our home city. As the world's eyes turn to Manchester, I'm thrilled to announce a season that captures the imagination, shifting perspectives, energy and originality of the North while declaring our international ambition.

Our renewed mission is to Act with Courage: to take creative risks, nurture local talent, welcome visionary artists and exchange urgent stories with our audiences and communities. It is a space designed to hold whatever courage makes possible. I am thrilled that four world premieres, a UK premiere, reimagined classics and a beloved musical will fill our unique and democratic stages to create electrifying moments for our audiences.

As we begin this new chapter, we are reclaiming our original name, Royal Exchange Theatre Company, to reflect our renewed commitment to collaboration both with the North and beyond. Reopening the Studio and launching the Bruntwood Prize for North West Playwriting are central to that vision, reestablishing a vital home where emerging and established artists can experiment, collaborate, belong and make bold new work.

As the Royal Exchange Theatre Company begins its next chapter, we will honour the radical spirit that has defined this extraordinary theatre, and indeed Manchester, and go courageously into the future.”

The Studio - The home of creative courage

The Royal Exchange's Studio has a long history of providing space for courageous artists to rethink and reframe what is possible in its intimate 100 seat flexible space. Closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, the theatre today announces its reopening from Spring 2027 with two world premieres programmed for audiences to discover emerging voices and experienced artists, producing radical new theatre right in the heart of Manchester. The Studio's initial yearly programme will feature three months of in-house produced work and provide space and support for the next generation of talent for the rest of the year. Future opportunities for emerging Northern theatre makers to learn, develop their craft and create new work will be announced in Autumn 2027.

The Bruntwood Prize for North West Playwriting

Selina Cartmell also announces the next chapter of the theatre's talent development strand with the newly launched Bruntwood Prize for North West Playwriting which will replace the prize in its current format. Developed to put Northern voices on the global stage, from 2027 the competition will be focused on writers from the North West and will be open to playwrights of all experience levels who were born or live in the area. Entrants will submit a full length, original and unproduced script and the prize will be judged by a selection of prestigious producers, directors and playwrights. Winners and runners-up will receive money to fund their work and significant development opportunities, dramaturgical support and join the Studio community. Full entry criteria and details will be released in Autumn 2027.

Chief Executive of Bruntwood Chris Oglesby said:

'As both the Royal Exchange and Bruntwood celebrate our 50th anniversaries, we're proud to continue the legacy of the Prize with a renewed focus on supporting playwrights and stories from the North West, where Bruntwood has its roots. There is a wealth of creative talent across our region, and this partnership with the Royal Exchange Theatre Company will give more Northern writers the space and support to develop their work. By bringing the Prize together with the Studio's development opportunities, we can help local voices reach audiences around the world and continue to cement the Royal Exchange Theatre Company's role as The National Theatre of the North.'

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