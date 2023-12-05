Royal Albert Hall Box on Sale for £3 Million

A box in the Royal Albert Hall is on the market for the first time since the venue was opened in 1871.

Click Here, box number 14 is on the eastern side of the auditorium, mirroring the King's position.

Berskhire Hathaway HomeServices boasts: "Not only does Box 14 offer spectacular views of the main stage, but it's also close to bars and restaurants, allowing you to entertain your guests in style."

The buyer will be able to access the box for approximately 843 years, the duration of the RAH lease.

The purchase price is £3 million, which does not include an annual contribution of £13,795, including VAT. The buyer will have access to approximately two-thirds of the events held at the venue.

According to The Times, the box is being sold by Brendan Parsons, the 7th Earl of Rosse, and his wife, Alison, the Countess of Rosse, who are based in Ireland and no longer use the box as much as they used to.

Parsons' great-great-grandfather was the 3rd Earl of Rosse and was a friend of Prince Albert. His son, the 4th Earl, was invited to pay a “subscription” of £100 in exchange for the box.

A quarter of the hall’s 5,250 seats were sold in this way with 999-year leases in order to fund the construction of the venue.