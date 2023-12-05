Royal Albert Hall Box on Sale for £3 Million

The box is on the market for the first time since The Royal Albert Hall was opened in 1871.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'. Photo 1 Andrew Lloyd Webber: 'Broadway is Now Almost a Vanity Project'.
Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum Photo 2 Review: THE MONGOL KHAN, London Coliseum
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London Photo 3 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Hold Open Auditions in London
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards!

Royal Albert Hall Box on Sale for £3 Million

A box in the Royal Albert Hall is on the market for the first time since the venue was opened in 1871.

Click Here, box number 14 is on the eastern side of the auditorium, mirroring the King's position.

Berskhire Hathaway HomeServices boasts: "Not only does Box 14 offer spectacular views of the main stage, but it's also close to bars and restaurants, allowing you to entertain your guests in style."

The buyer will be able to access the box for approximately 843 years, the duration of the RAH lease.

The purchase price is £3 million, which does not include an annual contribution of £13,795, including VAT. The buyer will have access to approximately two-thirds of the events held at the venue.

According to The Times, the box is being sold by Brendan Parsons, the 7th Earl of Rosse, and his wife, Alison, the Countess of Rosse, who are based in Ireland and no longer use the box as much as they used to.

Parsons' great-great-grandfather was the 3rd Earl of Rosse and was a friend of Prince Albert. His son, the 4th Earl, was invited to pay a “subscription” of £100 in exchange for the box.

A quarter of the hall’s 5,250 seats were sold in this way with 999-year leases in order to fund the construction of the venue.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Cast and Creative Team Set for EXHIBITIONISTS World Premiere at Kings Head Theatre Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for EXHIBITIONISTS World Premiere at King's Head Theatre

Full cast and creative team have been revealed for the world premiere of Exhibitionists by Shaun McKenna and Andrew Van Sickle, a dazzling new gay romantic comedy about love, sex, happiness and freedom set in the San Francisco art world.

2
Video: First Look at EVITA at Leicesters Curve Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre

Leicester’s Curve's Made at Curve production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita is running 27 November 2023 to 13 January 2024. Check out footage of the production in this all new video!

3
Photos: First Look at Gavin Adams, Desmonda Cathabel, Yeukayi Ushe, and More in the UK and Photo
Photos: First Look at Gavin Adams, Desmonda Cathabel, Yeukayi Ushe, and More in the UK and Ireland Tour of ALADDIN

All new production photos have been released for the first ever UK and Ireland tour of Disney’s Aladdin. Check out the photos here!

4
Ellie Goulding Announces Special Intimate Royal Albert Hall Show Photo
Ellie Goulding Announces Special Intimate Royal Albert Hall Show

Multiplatinum-selling singer/songwriter Ellie Goulding has announced a special Royal Albert Hall show with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Ellie's vision to perform with orchestra will come to life on the concert stage at these intimate shows. Don't miss this unique performance!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

DROP THE DEAD DONKEY and THE KITE RUNNER Included in Richmond Theatre's Winter SeasonDROP THE DEAD DONKEY and THE KITE RUNNER Included in Richmond Theatre's Winter Season
Save up to 59% on Tickets for the Final Weeks of JERSEY BOYSSave up to 59% on Tickets for the Final Weeks of JERSEY BOYS
Royal Albert Hall Box on Sale for £3 MillionRoyal Albert Hall Box on Sale for £3 Million
The Best Books for Theatre Lovers This Festive SeasonThe Best Books for Theatre Lovers This Festive Season

Videos

First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight Video
Watch The Royal Ballet Celebrate The Legacy of Nijinska with Extended Insight
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
APPROPRIATE

Recommended For You