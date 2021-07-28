Roxanne Couch Will Make Her West End Stage Debut In The Premiere Of I COULD USE A DRINK at the Garrick Theatre

Roxanne Couch ('The Adams Family' UK Tour) is replacing the previously announced Hiba Elchikhe in Drew Gasparini's 'I Could Use A Drink' for it's one night premiere in the West End at the Garrick Theatre on Monday 2 August.

The show's producers said: "Losing Hiba is very sad, but we wish her all the best playing Pritti Pasha in 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'. Paramount to us all is keeping cast, creative teams and audience members safe in all productions lighting up the West End again. With care, our industry will soon be back to where it was pre-COVID."

Also appearing are the previously announced AHMED HAMAD ('Rent'), BILLY NEVERS ('& Juliet'/'Jesus Christ Superstar'), CALLUM HENDERSON (The Show Must Go On!) CAROLINE KAY ('Daisy'/'The Space Between'), LUKE BAYER ('Everybody's Talking About Jamie'/'Soho Cinders'), MAIYA QUANSAH-BREED ('SIX', 'Rent'), OLIVIA LALLO (GSA 2020 graduate) and TOM FRANCIS ('Rent').

Musical Direction Flynn Sturgeon. Director Alex Conder. Produced by Alex Conder and Liam Gartland for Gartland Productions.

'I Could Use A Drink, an eclectic mix of poignant, hilarious, and progressive contemporary musical theatre, celebrating the chaos and beauty of youth, was created as a US studio album using Broadway's freshest and most exciting new talents. Now for its UK West End stage premiere, producers Liam Gartland and Alex Conder reimagine its cutting edge musical theatre songs with some of the West End's stars of present and the future.

Gartland Productions will also present two nights at the Phoenix Arts Club (August 3 & 4) where performers can use the submission link at www.gartlandproductions.com to get the chance to sing Gasprini's music in front of a live audience.

Gartland Productions have also teamed up with The Grad Fest to present a selection of 2021 graduates on The Jetty with The Turbine Theatre. 2021 graduates will have the chance to sing Drew's songs in-front of a live audience. Submissions for 2021 graduates will be accessible through The Grad Fest website, www.thegradfest.co.uk.

Learn more at www.nimaxtheatres.com.