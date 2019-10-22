Robin Ince's SEA SHAMBLES Comes to Royal Albert Hall

Following the success of 2018's hugely popular Space Shambles, The Cosmic Shambles Network are excited to announce their return to The Royal Albert Hall in 2020 with a brand new sea themed spectacular which is destined to be their biggest show ever.

On May 17th, 2020 The Cosmic Shambles Network and the Royal Albert Hall will take you on a celebratory voyage of discovery of our own blue planet and how we are best placed to protect it, with a spectacular new show, Sea Shambles. Anchored by co-host of the Rose D'Or winning The Infinite Monkey Cage (R4), Robin Ince, physicist and oceanographer Dr Helen Czerski, naturalist and wildlife presenter Steve Backshall and many very special guests (including famed rock band British Sea Power, award-winning comedian Josie Long and poet Lemm Sissay MBE with many more to be announced). They'll be turning the entire main auditorium of the Royal Albert Hall into a virtual underwater playground with everything you've come to expect from one of the Cosmic Shambles Network's signature variety shows, as well as special effects, puppetry and so very many lasers.

Join Robin, Helen and Steve as they set sail with an all-star cast of scientists, comedians, performers and musical guests for a one night only event you'll never forget. Part proceeds from this event will also be going to support various marine conservation charities.

Robin Ince is a multi-award winning comedian best known for co-hosting the Rose D'Or and Sony Award winning BBC Radio 4 series, The Infinite Monkey Cage, with Professor Brian Cox and the acclaimed Book Shambles podcast with Josie Long. He has co-curated and hosted some of the most acclaimed live science shows in the UK including Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People, Brian and Robin's Christmas Compendium of Reason and Space Shambles at the Royal Albert Hall (co-hosted with Astronaut Chris Hadfield). His last book I'm a Joke and So Are You was nominated for The Chortle Book Award.

Dr Helen Czerski is a physicist, first and foremost, but she's is also an oceanographer, presenter, author and bubble enthusiast. A regular on The Cosmic Shambles Network, she has also presented a number of acclaimed documentaries for the BBC and her first book, Storm in a Teacup, which looked at the physics of everyday things, was a bestseller. Recently she was awarded the prestigious William Thomson, Lord Kelvin Medal and Prize from the Institute of Physics. Her new book The Blue Machine will be published soon.

Steve Backshall is a BAFTA Award winning naturalist, writer and wildlife presenter best known for his hit BBC series Deadly 60. He has circumnavigated the globe time and again, making natural history films and televisions series that are loved the world over. He has swum, outside the cage, with all manner of sea creatures including Great White Sharks and sperm whales and has written multiple non-fiction and fiction books. His latest TV series Expedition with Steve Backshall was recently shown on Dave Channel.





