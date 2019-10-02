Rising Tides Announce Sir Mark Rylance as Patron

On Friday, 20th September, Rising Tides, announced that Oscar-winner and theatre star, Mark Rylance, has become its Patron.

Rising Tides, a theatrical collective, formed of experienced and emerging artists, was founded in 2014 and aims to advance the understanding of climate change through the delivery of new theatre productions, educational and corporate workshops.

Artistic Director and Creative Producer Neil Sheppeck, said: "We are delighted to announce Mark Rylance as Rising Tides' new Patron. Mark is considered to be one of the greatest actors of his generation, receiving an Academy Award, two Olivier Awards and three Tony Awards for his work."

"In 1995 Mark was also the first artistic director of Globe Theatre, until 2006. Mark's long- standing concern about the issue of climate change and his actions to promote these issues are shared by Rising Tides and we are hugely honoured to call him our Patron."

Rising Tides first project was a takeover at HighTide Festival with four exciting pieces of new writing (Two Fish, and Fracture by Steve Casey, Limpets by Jonnie Bayfield, Fridge! by Polly Churchill) and an immersive multi-media experience (Think Tank, devised by Chris Lawson & Paul Webster).

Rising Tides was subsequently awarded Arts Council funding to research and develop Two Fish, Fridge! and Think Tank in partnership with the Arcola Theatre.

Rising Tides held a rehearsed reading of Mu'assel by Riad Ismat (previous Syrian Minister of Culture) at Diorama Arts Centre, with donations going towards the The Red Crescent.

Most recently, they hosted Letters to The Earth with The Space, Isle of Dogs, performing and discussing letters contributed by poets, citizens, playwrights and politicians, from all over the globe, connecting to the Climate Emergency.

Rising Tides next productions will be Gasping by Ben Elton and Between Two Waves by Ian Meadows 22 October - 24 October 2019, The Space, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 3RS.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





