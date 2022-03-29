Rise Up With The Arts Extends Until Sunday 3 April

The second annual Rise Up With The Arts streamed trans-Atlantic celebration of the theatre industry has been extended due to popular demand for 5 days only, and is available to stream until Sunday 3 April. Created by Strictly Come Dancing's Pasha Kovalev and long-term dance partner Anya Garnis, the show sees unmissable performances from Heather Small, Adam Lambert, Carly Paoli, Back To The Future: Musical, Heathers Musical, Nikita Kuzmin, Rachel John and James Morrison.

In response to the crisis in Ukraine, all funds raised will also be donated to Save The Children directly helping children in crisis affected by the horrors they have faced due to the ongoing events in Ukraine, alongside the previously confirmed icandance which is a charity that support children with disabilities finding their voice through performing arts.

Pasha and Anya said today: "The current situation in Ukraine hits too close to home for the both of us as Russian nationals. Our passport may say one thing but our hearts are with our friends and family and everyone still in Ukraine that are fighting for their freedom and lives. It only feels right that our show - Rise Up with the Arts, will now focus on donating funds raised to the Save The Children that helps children and young people affected by this terrible conflict. They say it takes a village to raise a child but this time it will take the whole world to make the change happen and end this madness. Let's make art not war!"

Extended for 5 days only until Sunday 3 April, tickets are on sale via: https://www.riseupwitharts.com/

Through dance, singing, interviews and inspirational stories, Rise Up With The Arts celebrates the magical connection and transformative power of musical theatre, bringing the best of the best from across the industry, straight into your living rooms. It's a magical show, celebrating and honouring the arts in a unique online event and all proceeds will go to charity.

The theatre industry in the UK employs over 270,000 people, many of whom were unable to receive any kind of support from the UK government during the pandemic and thus the show was created by Pasha and Anya to help the industry that has given so much to them throughout their life.