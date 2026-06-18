Ricky Wilson Will Join Secret Cinema’s GREASE: THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL as 'Teen Angel'

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Secret Cinema has announced that Ricky Wilson, lead singer of the Kaiser Chiefs, will be taking on the role of Teen Angel in Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical across selected performances. He will be joining the previously announced Stephanie Costi and Lucy Penrose who will return as Sandy and Rizzo respectively, reprising their roles from last year; and they will be joined by Giórgios Michaelídes as Danny and Arcangelo Ciulla as Kenickie. Full casting will be announced in due course.

Ricky Wilson said, “At school I was in Grease and I feel I have to redeem myself. I was not yet the international pop sensation I am today and I only really wanted to do it cos I fancied the girl who played Frenchie (I was Doody) so this is my chance to show everyone I should have got a bigger part. I don’t believe anyone from that production is now a professional singer, so in short, I win.”

This summer Secret Cinema is welcoming audiences back to Rydell High once more with the return of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical, following its sold-out run in 2025. The production will open at Evolution London in Battersea Park for a strictly limited run from 22 July to 13 September.

Each performance of Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical is two hours and fifteen minutes. Come down to Rydell High and relive memorable moments from ‘Beauty School Dropout’, featuring Teen Angel star Ricky Wilson (Kaiser Chiefs, The Voice), and ‘Summer Nights’, to ‘Greased Lightnin’’ and ‘We Go Together’. Every iconic song from the 1978 Paramount Pictures film will come to life as a live cast and band perform against multiple movie screens.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...