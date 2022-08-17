Review: WONDERVILLE: MAGIC & CABARET, Wonderville

It was a year ago now that Wonderville first astonished London with a collection of stunts and clever illusions. Back at the Palace Theatre, an evening of sheer wonder unfolded, populated by talents that enthralled their audiences by sawing women in half and bending their bodies into, frankly, impossible shapes.

Due to the enormous success of that first version, the show is not only back in the capital, it now has its own venue located a stone's throw from Piccadilly Circus. Wonderville: Magic & Cabaret (previously Magic & Illusion) is a sleek evening of grown-up fun housed in its own captivating setting.

Entrancement starts at the door in this comeback. Designed by Justin Williams, the place has an old-timey smoky dive-bar feel to it. A boozy vestibule leads to an intimate auditorium styled as a cabaret floor. It's all very run-down chic and the attention to detail is truly remarkable under creative director Laura Corcoran.

50 acts bow in and out on the daily to deliver an ever-changing performance. Opening night saw Chastity Belt and Desmond O'Connor as the MCs. They regaled the crowd with songs and jokes infused with proper panto-like interactions and audience participation.

They introduced a wondrous line-up. Swords were swallowed (much to the horror and disgust of the woman behind us). People were conjured out of thin air, then floated above a table. Card tricks came one after the next. The variety is truly fascinating.

Marc Oberon and The Matricks were the big guns of our show with an elegant hair-hang acrobatics interlude by Tara Talland. Across the public, facial expressions ranged from gaping mouths to bewildered confusion.

The intimacy of the theatre and vicinity of the stage to the seats are what makes the production bulletproof. They're smart, giving the impression that there's nowhere to hide so the illusions feel like real magic.

It's a fantastic, highly entertaining night out that will leave you speechless from beginning to end. As of right now, Wonderville is only booking until late October but, with Christmas approaching fast, it's sure to become a festive favourite.

Wonderville runs at their namesake location until October.