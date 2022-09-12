Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WHO KILLED MY FATHER, Young Vic Theatre

At the Young Vic until 24th September

Sep. 12, 2022  

Èdouard Louis' book about love and anger is loved around the world. In the story, a son returns home to his remote part of northern France. This conservative town brings back lots of memories, but one thing that isn't so recognisable is his dying father; who after years of alcoholism, manual labour and social deprivation, isn't the man he once thought. Fuelled with anger and hope, the question the son asks is, who's responsible?

Told by one solo storyteller, acclaimed performer Hans Kesting, this feels like a rare opportunity to watch a master at work. In addition to the son and father, Kesting also performs as mother, and gives each role an expert precision. The meticulous detail in his characterisation is mesmerising to watch. With expert direction from Ivo van Hove, you are moved by the works sentimentality.

Working alongside regular collaborator, Jan Versweyveld, the images presented are visually striking. Being both the set and lighting designer, Versweyveld puts a muted grey stage for us to colour with our own imagination. His bright light blinds us in moments, and then throughout the piece your barely notice it slip away - showcasing the real bleak state of the situation presented.

But despite the dismay, the adaptation presents a lot of joy. A moment of dancing to Aqua's Barbie Girl provides some light relief, as does tales of being gifted Titanic for a birthday. This really is a touching piece of theatre, and one you feel blessed to have witness.

Who Killed My Father at the Young Vic until 24 September 2022

Photo: Jan Versweyveld


