The BBC Radio 2 DJ’s third annual Christmas concert is a dazzling and funky addition to the Royal Albert Hall's festive line-up.

Review: TREVOR NELSON'S SOUL CHRISTMAS, Royal Albert Hall Part of this year's star-studded Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall season, award-winning Radio 2 DJ and urban music pioneer Trevor Nelson returned with his third Soul Christmas concert. A smash hit since starting in 2019, Nelson brings in a mix of familiar faces and newcomers to this year's concert that adds a little funk to the holidays.

I must start by saying Nelson himself makes for an immediately likeable host for the night. Taking a moment before introducing each artist by sharing stories and the influence they had on his love for soul and R'nB for his almost thirty-year career, his deeply personal storytelling added an intimate touch to the whole affair.

The two-and-a-half hour concert was a fun and funky experience that gets everyone of any age standing up as singers across the decades performed remixes of their greatest hits and festive classics. Backdropped by the Royal Albert Hall's dazzling lighting design and Christmas decor, there was plenty to be stunned at before it we even got to the stars.

Lemar, soon to appear in the West End production of Sister Act and an artist Nelson knew during his university days, showcased his still silky smooth voice with his noughties classic "If There's Any Justice" in a black sequin jacket, before quickly changing into an appropriately festive green velvet jacket for a soulful rendition of Nat King Cole’s "The Christmas Song". Singer/songwriter and record producer Xantoné Blacq followed up by getting the audience grooving to "The Way You Make Me Feel" and Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas".

Always a delight to see perform were The Kingdom Choir, bringing their messages of love and togetherness through gospel remixes of carols that were destined to Raise the Roof. From the aptly chosen "Joy To The World" to "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen", the joy they bring to every lyric and insane harmonies radiated across the auditorium.

The true highlights were the divas who added much-needed glitz to the night. Starting off was Shola Ama strutting around in silver sequin high boots as she crooned her hit "You Might Need Somebody". Kimberly Davis of Chic fame, dressed from head to toe in gold sequins, showed off her vocal prowess in show-stopping versions of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and Steve Winwood’s "Higher Love", both featuring effortless riffs that left my jaw on the floor. For this reviewer and her plus one, our personal highlight was pop icon Natasha Bedingfield performing her smash hit "Unwritten" and a soulful rendition of "Silent Night", making us sing along and dance like nobody's watching.

I must also give praise to the phenomenal BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Troy Miller. Getting their own moments in the spotlight, the highlight was Quincy Jones’ "Soul Bossa Nova" that made a certain Grinch sat in the upper tier break into his best Austin Powers impression.

A hugely enjoyable experience that adds funk to the festive season, the third Trevor Nelson’s Soul Christmas concert was certainly the charm with star-studded guests whose remixes of holiday classics and RnB hits truly got the audience in the Christmas spirit. Some may be confused at the choice to end with Earth, Wind and Fire's "September", but it sums up the whole vibe of the night filled with fun and joy.

For more details on Christmas at the Royal Albert Hall, click Click Here

Image Credit: Royal Albert Hall


