Review: THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH, Southwark Playhouse

Expelled from his school in Leipzig for being Jewish and later captured by the Nazi troops on Kristallnacht when he was just a teenager, Eddie Jaku went on to endure seven years in various concentration camps. His engineering skills made him a valuable asset for the regime, so, while his family perished in the gas chambers, he survived. But at what cost? His memoir, The Happiest Man On Earth, lends itself to a sharp reflection at a time when the rise of the far right is going from being a frightening thought to an alarming reality. Jaku passed away in 2021 at the age of 101, but his memory remains alive in the eyes of actor Kenneth Tigar.

Mark St Germain adapts Jaku’s life story into a 90-minute one-man show that overflows with empathy and hope. Directed by Ron Lagomarsino, the piece transcends the limits of theatre. From the get-go, the set-up of the stage isolates the audience completely. There’s nothing but this room right now, no doors in sight nor any escape from James Noone’s design. Two walls - lighting rigs backed by black fabric - close in on Southwark’s studio space, while wooden slats do the rest. Tigar comes in, unassuming and gentle, saying hello and thanking the crowd for attending; what ensues is a history lesson of harrowing poignancy.

It’s deservedly uncomfortable and gut-wrenching. It might be built like a gripping historical thriller, but the knowledge that what you’re seeing is all real is hair-raising. St Germain’s writing flows easily, conjuring precise images and transporting us through time and cruelty. His use of language is intriguing in its specific political slant, fully aware of the implications of employing terms like ‘refugees’, for example. It adds a further layer of nuance. The monologue doesn’t spare us the chilling descriptions of the inhumane treatment six million Jewish people were subjected to, but never indulges in them either.

Tigar’s performance is a controlled whirlwind, energetic and intense. His rendition of Jaku's person is pervaded by the same tension and anxiety portrayed in the text. Unflappable, he rarely stills. Terrible atrocities are book-ended by caustic remarks about the world and, in a surprising turn, even a few jokes. His irony is bitter and his humour is cold, but they complement the narrative perfectly. After all the restless horror, Jaku’s recollections of falling in love at first sight with his wife when he was struggling to fit back into society feel like coming up to gasp for air after holding your breath for over an hour straight.

His address placates from feverishness as he imparts maxims to live by and personal advice. “Happiness is a choice,” he says, still haunted by those who didn’t make it. It’s far from the jolly, heartwarming Christmas shows that are popping up all over town at the moment, but it’s necessary viewing.

The Happiest Man On Earth runs at Southwark Playhouse until 14 December.

Photography by Daniel Rader

