Review: THE FATHER AND THE ASSASSIN, National Theatre

Anupama Chandrasekhar’s gripping epic about Gandhi’s murderer returns to the National Theatre.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 3 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 4 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Review: THE FATHER AND THE ASSASSIN, National Theatre

Review: THE FATHER AND THE ASSASSIN, National Theatre First opening in 2022, Anupama Chandrasekhar's (When the Crows Visit) debut play for The National Theatre, The Father and The Assassin . One of India’s most prominent and taboo-busting playwrights, her historical epic returns to the Olivier stage, now with Olivier winner Hiran Abeysekera (Life Of Pi) taking over as the titular assassin.

How could someone be capable of murder? Chandrasekhar’s script ponders this question in her exploration of Narutham Godse, the man who killed the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi. Once a loyal follower to his Bapu, Godse’s 30-year journey explores his descent into Hindu extremism as India fights for its long and complex path to independence.

Perhaps it was a risk staging a play that calls out Britain’s colonisation of India on the National Theatre’s largest stage not once but twice, but Chandrasekhar’s gripping yet darkly humorous script doesn’t trivialise this significant era in political history still felt in today’s increasing divide.

Part historical epic combined with dramatic fiction, Chandrasekhar uses Godse’s lesser known life story as a character study exploring how political extremism can corrupt the most loyal of individuals. Fantastically handled in the hands of director Indhu Rubasingham (Kerry Jackson), he finds a balance between the facts of history with the personal character arcs weaved in the narrative.

An epic story needing epic visuals, Rajha Shakiry’s set design and Olivier Fenwick’s lighting design perfectly fit the Olivier stage’s grand scale. Backdropped by weavings of thread made from homespun fabric, some of the most dramatic and gut-punching scenes are when the 19-strong ensemble appear together, including the 1930 Salt March and the horrors of partition. Add in Siddhartha Khosla’s (Only Murders in The Building) score, the play creates a near cinematic atmosphere.

Strutting onstage in a blood-covered shirt with an impish grin, Hiran Abeysekera grips the audience as soon as appears as Narutham Godse. Self-aggrandising and filled with bravado, Abeysekera makes the hefty task of making a murderer appear sympathetic easy as he desperately tries to control the narrative. There’s also exploration into his unconventional childhood growing up as a girl (his parents lost three infant sons while their daughter survived) and treated as a seer of the goddess Durga. Once Godse rebels his parents, he becomes a blank slate capable of anything, with his beliefs only challenged by childhood friend Vimala, passionately played by Aysha Kala.

Another winning performance comes from Paul Bazeley (Cruella) as Mahatma Gandhi, a more humble take on the father of free India who believes in a more secular and inclusive society, a stark contrast to fascistic Hindu nationalist Vinayak Savarkar, played with great intimidation by Tony Jayawardena.

Part meta-commentary, part historical epic, part character study, The Father and the Assassin should be seen as a definitive take on a moment in Indian and Pakistani politics that can still be felt today. With a dynamic leading performance by Hiran Abeysekara and a bold script by Anupama Chandrasekhar, this gripping drama is a must-watch on par with the likes of War Horse.

The Father and the Assassin is at the Olivier Theatre until 14 October

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Full Cast Revealed to Join Brian Cox in THE SCORE at Bath Theatre Royal Photo
Full Cast Revealed to Join Brian Cox in THE SCORE at Bath Theatre Royal

As rehearsals begin this week for the Theatre Royal Bath Productions production of the world premiere production of THE SCORE, starring legendary stage and screen actor Brian Cox (HBO's multi award-winning Succession) as Johann Sebastian Bach, the complete cast and creative team are announced. Find out who is appearing in the production here!

2
Review Roundup: THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Opens @sohoplace! What Did the Critics Think? Photo
Review Roundup: THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Opens @sohoplace! What Did the Critics Think?

Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical that has now opened in London's @sohoplace theatre.

3
Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL

All new photos have been released for the Olivier Award nominated production of SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL, as it returns for its UK and Ireland tour. Check out the photos here!

4
The Watermill Launches West End Raffle to Support Propel Fundraising Campaign Photo
The Watermill Launches West End Raffle to Support Propel Fundraising Campaign

The Watermill Theatre has announced a West End ticket raffle to support their Propel fundraising campaign. Find out how to enter the raffle here!

From This Author - Mica Blackwell

Review: THE FATHER AND THE ASSASSIN, National TheatreReview: THE FATHER AND THE ASSASSIN, National Theatre
Review: AGATHA, Theatre503Review: AGATHA, Theatre503
Review: SPY FOR SPY, Riverside StudiosReview: SPY FOR SPY, Riverside Studios
Review: IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: THE SPITTING IMAGE MUSICAL, Phoenix TheatreReview: IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: THE SPITTING IMAGE MUSICAL, Phoenix Theatre

Videos

Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS Video
Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX

Recommended For You