Review: THE DARK ROOM, Soho Theatre

The production ran on 12 January

By: Jan. 15, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January Photo 2 CRUEL INTENTIONS Leads Our Top Ten Shows for January
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 3 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Photo 4 Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for THE LITTLE BIG THINGS

Review: THE DARK ROOM, Soho Theatre

Review: THE DARK ROOM, Soho Theatre

“You awake to find yourself in a dark room”

Walking into the Soho Theatre Downstairs, you are greeted by a dark room. Two screens stand on opposite sides of the stage, each displaying the same foreboding message - “You are about to die.” What exactly have I signed up for? 

The Dark Room, “the world’s only live-action, text-based adventure game,” is hosted by John Robertson, an “improv comedy overlord” who appears on stage, lit only by a torch he holds up to his face. For those unfamiliar with the show, he explains the concept - he will be selecting players to make choices and attempt to escape the dark room they have been placed in. They must select from four options each round, with the first four options being “Find light switch,” “Sleep,” “Why?” or “Go North.”

The options get more bizarre as the game continues, with some highlights including “Feet,” “Czech pockets” and “Click heels together for Stalin.”  If the player wins, they receive £1,000. If they fail, well, they die! The game itself is based on video games from the 1980s, where they “didn’t have fancy graphics . . . or fun,” but luckily for us, The Dark Room is full of fun moments.

Robertson is a brilliant and insanely energetic host who is able to choose audience members who will make for great fun as players, with him constantly roasting them for their choices both in the game and out. Each player is quickly renamed “Darren” and is referred to by their profession. Our players included “IT Consultant Darren” and “Youth Worker Darren.” Along with having a knack for picking players, Robertson is fantastic with crowd work and is easily able to deal with hecklers being loud and annoying for the sake of attention. 

By the end of the first game, it was clear that many people in the audience had been to The Dark Room before, as each game begins with the crowd saying, “You awake to find yourself in a dark room,” and, when they die, a loud chant of “Ya die! Ya die! Ya die!” Players who die are given a “treasure” - a random item from a table on the stage. Highlights include a “flamboyant potato” (a pineapple), old video games, and multiple copies of The Day After Tomorrow. The reactions of the prize winners are hilarious, as Robertson does a fantastic job of making them think they’re getting a better prize before throwing something entirely random at them. 

Even though the graphics of the game are simple, they’re quite fun and easy to read. One particular highlight was when a player’s choices lead them into a new game, “The Dark Lighthouse,” in which they have to manage a lighthouse while attempting to avoid catching smallpox and dying. Another audience member is brought into the game to play Soggy Bob, only being able to say the words “soggy” and “bob,” which leads to some hilarious interactions between Robertson and Soggy Bob. The story takes a dramatic turn with some poetry about the ocean which nearly had me in tears of laughter. Even though Darren failed to survive, Soggy Bob was a winner in all of our hearts.

The final round, “Democracy Dark Room,” sends the Soho Theatre Downstairs into chaos, with audience members screaming out their choices in a desperate attempt to be heard and acknowledged by Robertson. With only seconds left, we unfortunately failed to escape the room, concluding the show with all of us chanting “Ya Die!” at the top of our lungs. Robertson gives his final treasure away, the flamboyant potato, which is given to the audience member responsible for bringing Soggy Bob to life. 

Ultimately, The Dark Room is a fascinating show that will definitely appeal to video game fans, particularly those with a nostalgia for the 1980s and a love for game shows. It’s clear that Robertson has been hosting this for a long time as he is able to not only control the crowd but get everyone excited, rooting for one another to escape “The Dark Room.”

The Dark Room ran on 12 January at Soho Theatre.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Show of the Week: Save Up to 51% on Agatha Christies THE MOUSETRAP Photo
Show of the Week: Save Up to 51% on Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP

The Mousetrap is the world’s longest-running play. This thrilling West End production – which has become as much of a London icon as Big Ben or Buckingham Palace – is THE genre-defining murder mystery from the best-selling novelist of all time… case closed! 

2
Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY Photo
Photos: First Look at the Stage Premiere of A SONG FOR ELLA GRAY

Pilot Theatre in association with Northern Stage and York Theatre Royal have released new behind-the-scenes images for the premiere of Zoe Cooper’s new adaptation of David Almond’s award-winning young adult’s novel A Song for Ella Grey. Check them out here!

3
Eleven Queens Are Set to Compete in Season 2 of RUPAULS DRAG RACE UK VERSUS THE WORLD Photo
Eleven Queens Are Set to Compete in Season 2 of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE UK VERSUS THE WORLD

Meet the Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World Season 2. The show returns on February 9th on WOW Presents Plus.

4
Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum Photo
Review: GISELLE, London Coliseum

Fresh from no fewer than 40 performances of Wayne Eagling’s Nutcracker (a production which now seems to thankfully be going into retirement) English National Ballet, are back less than a week later to round off their Coliseum season, this time it’s Mary Skeaping’s Giselle which they last performed seven years ago. 

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... Kat Mokrynski">(read more about this author)

Review: TATTY MACLEOD: FUGUE, Soho TheatreReview: TATTY MACLEOD: FUGUE, Soho Theatre
Review: UROOJ ASHFAQ: OH NO!, Soho TheatreReview: UROOJ ASHFAQ: OH NO!, Soho Theatre
Interview: 'Everything is Based on Consent': Performers Ross Sands and Manny Tsakanika on Respect, Safety and Boundaries in MAGIC MIKE LIVEInterview: 'Everything is Based on Consent': Performers Ross Sands and Manny Tsakanika on Respect, Safety and Boundaries in MAGIC MIKE LIVE
Interview: 'There's a Lot of History in the Room With Me': Actor Luke Thallon of COLD WAR on the Importance of History and HeritageInterview: 'There's a Lot of History in the Room With Me': Actor Luke Thallon of COLD WAR on the Importance of History and Heritage

Videos

Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event Video
Anaïs Mitchell Sings 'Flowers' at the HADESTOWN West End Launch Event
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre Video
First Look at All New Clips From THE WITCHES at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
ALADDIN

Recommended For You