Review: THE BIG O, King's Head Theatre

This empowering play unfortunately doesn't reach its climax.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 1 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 2 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 3 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS
Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic Photo 4 Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark Fantastic

Guest Blog: Nia Morais on Her First Play IMRIE, Welsh Fantasy and The Dark FantasticLucy can't come. After a lifetime of faking orgasms, she's diagnosed with Anorgasmia, a condition that prevents women from achieving climax. The Big O navigates Lucy's self-loathing and PTSD in an inspirational journey, but, while the topic is loudly and proudly urgent, the play falls short on many levels. This said, it's most definitely not a lost cause. Even though it's all over the place at this stage, Kim Cormack's exploration of female intimacy and the performative side of sex is an intriguing, necessary subject.

Mostly, there's an essential necessity to lean into the foundations of the plot further and abandon most of the surplus material that makes it a two-act show. The text flows easily in the soliloquies, but it's anchored down by a clunky structure with too many superfluous characters. The piece is laced with cheeky comedy, but these lighter moments end up being overplayed in a series of attempts at being risqué. In reality, it's all very prude.

Vibrators and clitorises are discussed with raunchy girl-talk that creaks against the overlong and redundant therapy session where they keep circling the surface. Cormack fishes for cheap laughs while she should investigate her character's trauma response instead. To accomplish what it sets out to do, the production needs to be tightened and refined. As it is, it's prosaic and trope-heavy; it also gives the impression that it was written to speak out about Anorgasmia rather than tell a story with it at its core. It's issue-led theatre crafted at the expense of its narrative.

Lotte Ruth Johnson directs with arbitrariness and has her actors move only for movement's sake. Jade Dowsett Roberts randomly crouches and kneels during a chat with her friends (Esmee Cook and Lisa Spencer), or meaninglessly switches sides every once in a while with Anna Bernard during a handful of otherwise still therapy appointments. Ultimately, The Big O lacks the hook of a good piece of theatre. Its formulaic ending and, regrettably, unengaging writing make it a sluggish watch.

The genre-hopping and tone-shifting add to the confusion instead of smoothing it over, which is unfortunate. Cormack finally conjures a gorgeous allegory towards the finish line, applying the tale of Baba Yaga and Vasilisa The Brave to Lucy's circumstances. Cook, Spencer, and Adley Lewis swoop in during her epiphanic scenes and regale the audience with the same story Lucy's been reading in one of the books recommended by her psychosexual consultant. It's momentous and epic, but feels out of place. All in all, there's plenty buried inside Cormack's first full-length play. It only requires a dramaturg.

The Big O runs at the King's Head Theatre until 3 June and then goes on tour.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Cast Announced For HERES TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials Playhouse Photo
Cast Announced For HERE'S TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials Playhouse

The cabaret will take place at Seven Dials Playhouse on Sunday 28th May at 5pm and will feature stars from Six, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Voice, Little Mix the Search and more, as well as showcasing some emerging talent. The event will feature drag queens, pop artists and more belts than a Disney Channel star in the mid 2000s.

SEGA Announces SONIC SYMPHONY World Tour Dates Photo
SEGA Announces SONIC SYMPHONY World Tour Dates

The music of Sonic the Hedgehog continues! Following the standalone Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony and Brazil Game Show 2022 performances, SEGA has announced the Sonic Symphony World Tour will kick off this fall into 2024, bringing a medley of fan-favorite Sonic tracks to multiple cities.

Review: A BRIEF LIST OF EVERYONE WHO DIED, Finborough Theatre Photo
Review: A BRIEF LIST OF EVERYONE WHO DIED, Finborough Theatre

As its title suggests, A Brief List of Everyone Who Died is a play that deals with grief.

Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. Presents GAME NIGHT By Adam Hannigan, 7- 13 June Photo
Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. Presents GAME NIGHT By Adam Hannigan, 7- 13 June

Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. Presents Game Night by Adam Hannigan, 7th June - 13th July 2023, every Wednesday and Thursday 8PM at Wonderville, 57 - 60 Haymarket, London SW1Y 4QX.


From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

Review: THE MISANDRIST, Arcola TheatreReview: THE MISANDRIST, Arcola Theatre
Review: LEAVES OF GLASS, Park TheatreReview: LEAVES OF GLASS, Park Theatre
Review: VENUS AND ADONIS, Riverside StudiosReview: VENUS AND ADONIS, Riverside Studios
Review: OPERATION MINCEMEAT, Fortune TheatreReview: OPERATION MINCEMEAT, Fortune Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You