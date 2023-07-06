Review: SECRET THOUGHTS, Omnibus Theatre

Omnibus Theatre's first AI Festival continues with a slightly pompous exploration of consciousness.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre Photo 4 Show Of The Month: AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Review: SECRET THOUGHTS, Omnibus Theatre

Review: SECRET THOUGHTS, Omnibus Theatre Omnibus Theatre’s AI Festival continues with an adaptation of David Lodge’s Secret Thoughts by Paloma Jacob-Duvernet. First seen at Southwark Playhouse in 2021, the piece is a direct explanation of what consciousness is in an age where Artificial Intelligence is starting to mirror the human experience.

Ralph, a cognitive scientist and philanderer interested in AI, meets Helen, a recently widowed novelist and lapsed Catholic when she takes up a tutoring position at his university.

They discuss the role of humanity in an increasingly digital world. In principle, their discussion makes for a thought-provoking play, both philosophically and intellectually. In practice, Jacob-Duvernet keeps the action to a minimum while Lodge’s text falls into a didactic pace, often chasing its own tail. 

There are plenty of riveting reflections, from the science versus belief argumentation, to how the awareness of mortality plagues our race, pushing us to research a more significant meaning to make sense of it. Ralph is spurred by his professional curiosity, Helen by her bereaved headspace. While their active debates are short and far apart, they communicate their feelings to the audience with a gimmick. Helen writes in her journal, Ralph records his passing thoughts for the benefit of his study. It does the job.

Emma Wilkinson Wright and El Anthony are quite the assorted duo. She gives a passionate performance, affected by her character’s description of depression and motivated by her grief. On the other side of the battlefield, Anthony is a jumpy, fervent researcher who walks the edge of pedantic backhanded patronisation. One is still, resigned, disheartened; the other paces and gesticulates with intense enthusiasm.

The push and pull between her craving for spirituality and his pompous scientific answers to rationalise it is rendered visually during the scene changes. Jacob-Duvernet sets movement to overlong transitions where they guide one another across a chessboard. It’s all a bit pretentious, especially alongside the wordy, grandiose exchanges that feel unnatural even for two highly regarded professors.

As a whole, Secret Thoughts is the analysis of a handful of theories that have taunted humankind since we gained the consciousness to explore them. Philosophers have written endless essays and authors keep writing about it. The play is a summation of all of this, packaged in a slightly overly aggrandised and self-important - but inspiring nonetheless - production.

Secret Thoughts runs at Omnibus Theatre until 9 July.

Photo credit: Alicia Bridge




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Now On Sale: LYONESSE, Starring Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas Photo
Now On Sale: LYONESSE, Starring Lily James and Kristin Scott Thomas

Tickets from £39.00-Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James star in Penelope Skinner’s searingly funny and passionate new play, directed by Ian Rickson. 

2
TfL Bans West End Play Poster Over Unhealthy Wedding Cake Photo
TfL Bans West End Play Poster Over 'Unhealthy' Wedding Cake

An advertisement for a West End play has been banned from the London Underground because it featured an “unhealthy” cake.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Nick Pupo Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Nick Pupo Q&A

BWW caught up with Nick Pupo to chat about bringing Addicted to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: THE HAIRY GODMOTHERS Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: THE HAIRY GODMOTHERS Q&A

BWW caught up with The Hairy Godmothers to chat about bringing Dizney in Drag: Once Upon A Parody and WET to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

Review: A PLAYLIST FOR THE REVOLUTION, Bush TheatreReview: A PLAYLIST FOR THE REVOLUTION, Bush Theatre
Review: THEN, NOW & NEXT, Southwark PlayhouseReview: THEN, NOW & NEXT, Southwark Playhouse
Review: ASSISTED, Omnibus TheatreReview: ASSISTED, Omnibus Theatre
Review: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, Theatre Royal HaymarketReview: ACCIDENTAL DEATH OF AN ANARCHIST, Theatre Royal Haymarket

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You