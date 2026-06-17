Review: RON, Riverside Studios

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A number of plays feature unrequited love. There's Helena and Demetrius in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sonya loving Astrov in Uncle Vanya and the eponymous Cyrano de Bergerac pining for Roxane (a new production currently stars Adrian Lester and Susannah Fielding at the Noel Coward Theatre).

However, RON, a new one-man show from actor-writer-director Ted Walliker, premiering at Riverside Studios, must be added to the list. The love child of stand-up (even though the show's posters claim "This Is Not Stand-up") shaggy dog story and tragi-comedy, the remarkable Walliker offers a whole new take on unreciprocated love.

Ted Walliker as Tony

Photo credit: Percy Walker-Smith

As well as playing the main character – a confused, young, gay Tony ­– and all the other roles in the production, Walliker's also head of sound, music, lighting, set and costume design. Co-director Lev Govorovski's no slacker either, as he turns his hand to set and costume design, and stage management.

Mind, the set is simple ­– a microphone, stool and bottle of water, but a reveal in the latter half of the 60-minute show does deliver a big surprise. Walliker's costume consists of a white vest, blue suit and matching socks, stripped off and on (don't ask - it works somehow), reflecting Tony's vulnerability.

RON takes us through different stages of Tony and his friend Mike's relationship, from Mike trying to get Tony to eat dirt at the age of seven, to illicit smoking at 14 and the significance of popcorn while watching a film together as teenagers. A curious crime caper involves McDonald's, the mafia and an untidy safe full of guns – a wonderful parody of various entertainment genres.

A slim and agile Walliker offers a very physical performance of his excellent script, which includes stand-up, absurdity, sharp one-liners, good comic timing and aching tenderness in the exploration of painful, queer love. There's even some very funny shadow puppetry thrown in for good measure.

Ted Walliker in RON

Photo credit: Percy Walker-Smith

​​​

Walliker keeps adding unexpected plot twists to keep the audience guessing, to the degree that the man sitting next to me said, "I wasn't expecting that!" at the end of the show.

If you want a new glimpse of a bruising, one-sided love affair and a rollicking good night out, do book tickets for RON. Walliker's a rising star and his highly original performance should not be missed.

RON runs at Riverside Studios until July 5

Photo credits: Percy Walker-Smith

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...