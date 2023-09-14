Review: RED PITCH, Bush Theatre

The multi-award winning play by Tyrell Williams is back for another run. Is it eyeing a well-deserved West End transfer?

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playi Photo 2 Interview: 'No Other Show Has Fans Like Ours.': Jak Malone of OPERATION MINCEMEAT on Playing Hester Leggett and Fandoms
Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Be Photo 3 Interview: “I Love The Respect of The Practice in The UK': Writer Lauren Gunderson on Being Drawn to London and Studying AI for Her Play ANTHROPOLOGY
THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September Photo 4 THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Leads our Top Ten London Shows for September

Review: RED PITCH, Bush Theatre

Review: RED PITCH, Bush Theatre Tyrell Williams’ tale of football, friendship, and societal shift has smashed records and garnered outstanding feedback across the board when it premiered last year. A number of awards and the surprising surge in sports-themed plays we’ve had recently have put it back on the map for another limited run. Could this playwriting debut be eyeing a well-deserved West End transfer at this point? It’s already a success, it might as well become a commercial hit too.

In South London, best friends Omz, Bilal, and Joey worry about the upcoming team tryouts. They feel like it’s their only shot at becoming bona fide stars of the game they love, and they’re stressing out. As they train hard, bickering about strategy and the future, gentrification threatens their community. The trio of performers are electrifying.

Kedar Williams-Stirling, Emeka Sesay, and Francis Lovehall are fuelled by adrenaline. They share tender moments of unwavering and unconditional support, but they also violently argue when their fears take hold of the best of them. Williams writes a sharp analytical commentary under the surface of the ups and downs of loyalty. With an exceptionally calibrated pace and a curated, uninterrupted running time, Red Pitch remains great entertainment built on the strong foundations of specific issue-led theatre.

Director Daniel Bailey maintains a steady visual rhythm, constantly moving the actors on the central stage. They play, they talk, they react, and it never comes off artificially. Their quick exchanges of precisely used slang and familiar colloquialisms are natural and flowing: the characters feel authentic and real. There isn’t a trace of vernacular added for the sake of pretend naturalism or forced youth that's been written by a middle-aged playwright. It's an excellent example of new writing and it’s what happens when you nurture young writers who want to write about their peers.

The growing pains of masculinity and the social expectations of black teens emerge subtly in an elegantly slanted reflection on the redevelopment of their estate. Coming to the tiny football pitch daily, they see shops shut down regularly as the noise of the construction works that surround them infiltrates Khalil Madovi’s soundscape sneakily.

The action unfolds on “red pitch”, a communal space where the youngsters have been able to go and kick around for their whole lives. Designed by Amelia Jane Hankin, the beauty of the production can be found in all its details. The part of railing that they smack twice upon entering and exiting the concrete slab is worn out and there’s still blood where an epic fight broke out (the boys remember it fondly, almost with awe).

Offhand references to small incidents are reprised through the text. From the writing to the direction and visuals, Red Pitch is a beautiful, thought-provoking tapestry of topical themes.

Red Pitch runs at the Bush Theatre until 30 September.

Photo credit: Craig Fuller




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: THAT FACE, Orange Tree Theatre Photo
Review: THAT FACE, Orange Tree Theatre

It is hard to believe that Polly Stenham was not even 20 when she wrote this This Face; a dark and unnerving examination of parent-child relationships where teenagers try to parent immature and utterly self-indulgent parents. After debuting at the Royal Court in 2007, the play went on to win three major awards and is now belatedly revived in an excoriating version, directed by Josh Seymour.

2
Review: PRIVATE LIVES, Ambassadors Theatre Photo
Review: PRIVATE LIVES, Ambassadors Theatre

A still very debonair Nigel Havers as dashing Elyot, and Patricia Hodge, very much at the top of her game as sensational Amanda – aged 72 and 75 respectively – command the stage of the newly refurbished Ambassadors Theatre.

3
Dame Judi Dench Will Make Panto Debut in SNOW WHITE at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Photo
Dame Judi Dench Will Make Panto Debut in SNOW WHITE at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Dame Judi Dench is making her panto debut as the voice of the Magic Mirror in Snow White at Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds.

4
Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestros Online Platform Photo
Brian Cox to Join BBC Maestro's Online Platform

Globally renowned actor Brian Cox is the latest name set to join BBC Maestro’s online platform of world-class experts. His course, Acting, will shine a spotlight on how to deliver award-winning performances, capture — and hold — an audience’s collective attention, and embody a multitude of iconic characters.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)

Review: INFAMOUS, Jermyn Street TheatreReview: INFAMOUS, Jermyn Street Theatre
Review: GOD OF CARNAGE, Lyric Hammersmith TheatreReview: GOD OF CARNAGE, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Review: AS YOU LIKE IT, Shakespeare's GlobeReview: AS YOU LIKE IT, Shakespeare's Globe
Review: THE ODYSSEY: THE UNDERWORLD, National TheatreReview: THE ODYSSEY: THE UNDERWORLD, National Theatre

Videos

Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month Video
Watch an All New Trailer For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL, Coming to Cinemas Next Month
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Video
Photos/Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert Video
Watch An All-New Trailer For DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL in Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HAMILTON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You