Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: RAT KING, VAULT Festival

Review: RAT KING, VAULT Festival

A puzzlingly romantic look into homelessness with a stunning central performance.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Review: RAT KING, VAULT Festival A young schoolgirl runs away from her wealthy family in search of rebellious excitement and stumbles upon Jack, a homeless boy with artistic ambitions. The two spend a few days together, then she goes back to her life as a well-adjusted daughter and he makes the first steps towards a better future. Rat King comes off as a perplexing romanticisation of poverty and class divide with a stunning central performance by Jacob Wayne-O'Neill.

Bram Davidovich's piece, written from his experience as a youth worker, means well, but its message fails to find its feet. We're not sure what to take from it. Kelly (Georgina Tack) is charmed by Jack's lifestyle, but doesn't understand its implications or the dangers that come with it. They drink, paint, and kiss before an argument explodes and they go their separate ways.

There's little-to-no exploration of homelessness or what prevents people from reintegrating into society or character growth before the perfunctory positive ending note. Overly lyrical descriptive monologues bookend their secret love affair: hers relate to her relationship with her overbearing parents, who give her more freedom after the tantrum; his are dazed and pained, but not even Wayne-O'Neill's perfectly crafted vocal fry can push the necessary depth to make Rat King an accomplished play at this stage.

An intense stage presence, he lightens up in a heartbeat but maintains a haunted look in his eyes. Tack acts as a great foil, adding good-natured naivety to the equation even though her character doesn't allow for as much flair as her partner's. Mark Hilton's direction is precise in its visual dynamics, but fails to keep sightlines in mind, so everything the actors draw on the floor is kept hidden from the back rows.

While the show is unnaturally and inconsistently poetic with a flimsy premise and equally weak ending, it puts Davidovich's writing on the radar and allows Wayne-O'Neill to take the spotlight and confirm himself an actor with substantial potential. This production might not be it for any of those involved, but it's an adequate springboard.

Rat King runs at VAULT Festival until 5 March.

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.




Full Cast and Creative Team Announced For New Musical OPERATION MINCEMEAT Photo
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced For New Musical OPERATION MINCEMEAT
Following five sold-out development runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 & 2022, plus an extended Riverside Studios run last summer, the full cast and creative team for the West End premiere of Operation Mincemeat - a new musical, has been announced.
Photos: First Look at the New Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at the Other Palace Photo
Photos: First Look at the New Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at the Other Palace
All new production photos have been released from Heathers the Musical, to celebrate the new cast who started their run at The Other Palace on 21st February. The show is now booking until 3 September 2023.
A COUPLE OF SWELLS Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
A COUPLE OF SWELLS Will Embark on UK Tour
In a musical match made in theatrical heaven, Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe are set to bring audiences a brand-new show, featuring some of their all-time favourite standards as well as some classic duets, sprinkled with heaps of panache and a whole lot of dazzle.
London Theatre Week: Tickets from £35 for MAMMA MIA! Photo
London Theatre Week: Tickets from £35 for MAMMA MIA!
Join the fun at Mamma Mia!, the world’s sunniest, most exhilarating smash-hit musical! London Theatre Week: Tickets from £35

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: THE LONG RUN, VAULT FestivalReview: THE LONG RUN, VAULT Festival
March 2, 2023

Directed by VAULT Festival’s Head of Programming Bec Martin in her directorial debut, the play is dark in humour but not in atmosphere. The direct address establishes an immediate personal rapport and, by the end of it, you’ll wish you had a Katie Arnstein in your life.
Review: SNAIL, VAULT FestivalReview: SNAIL, VAULT Festival
March 2, 2023

Bebe Sanders’ latest play is a naturally flowing monologue that ambles comedy, satire, brutal honesty, and allegory. She is effortlessly funny in a relatable tale about burnout and millennial despair.
Review: BURN, VAULT FestivalReview: BURN, VAULT Festival
February 25, 2023

Beresford-Knox introduces a cunning monarch with a steely gaze and flawless posture. Portrayed by Frankie Hyde-Peace in a magnificent performance, Mary owns a regal poise. She rarely explodes, but when she does, it’s with composure and intention. Joined by Kelvin Giles as the Archbishop, she boasts her cruelty while he grovels.
Review: HAPPY DEATHDAY, VAULT FestivalReview: HAPPY DEATHDAY, VAULT Festival
February 24, 2023

People get very uncomfortable around death. It’s become this taboo of sorts when it’s just how life works. Leoni Amandin takes an original approach to the matter in an empathetic, surprisingly educational, funny celebration of mortality.
Review: RIGHT OF WAY, VAULT FestivalReview: RIGHT OF WAY, VAULT Festival
February 24, 2023

Created alongside Susannah Bramwell and Nina Fidderman (respectively credited as creative producer and associate artist), Right Of Way is emotionally intelligent and poignant. It straddles the line between poetry and theatre in an exquisite exploration of the “landscape of grief”. Bowden’s personal approach is life-affirming and moving. Already one of this year’s VAULT Five Artists, she confirms herself a promising theatre-maker.
share