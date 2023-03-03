Review: RAT KING, VAULT Festival

A young schoolgirl runs away from her wealthy family in search of rebellious excitement and stumbles upon Jack, a homeless boy with artistic ambitions. The two spend a few days together, then she goes back to her life as a well-adjusted daughter and he makes the first steps towards a better future. Rat King comes off as a perplexing romanticisation of poverty and class divide with a stunning central performance by Jacob Wayne-O'Neill.

Bram Davidovich's piece, written from his experience as a youth worker, means well, but its message fails to find its feet. We're not sure what to take from it. Kelly (Georgina Tack) is charmed by Jack's lifestyle, but doesn't understand its implications or the dangers that come with it. They drink, paint, and kiss before an argument explodes and they go their separate ways.

There's little-to-no exploration of homelessness or what prevents people from reintegrating into society or character growth before the perfunctory positive ending note. Overly lyrical descriptive monologues bookend their secret love affair: hers relate to her relationship with her overbearing parents, who give her more freedom after the tantrum; his are dazed and pained, but not even Wayne-O'Neill's perfectly crafted vocal fry can push the necessary depth to make Rat King an accomplished play at this stage.

An intense stage presence, he lightens up in a heartbeat but maintains a haunted look in his eyes. Tack acts as a great foil, adding good-natured naivety to the equation even though her character doesn't allow for as much flair as her partner's. Mark Hilton's direction is precise in its visual dynamics, but fails to keep sightlines in mind, so everything the actors draw on the floor is kept hidden from the back rows.

While the show is unnaturally and inconsistently poetic with a flimsy premise and equally weak ending, it puts Davidovich's writing on the radar and allows Wayne-O'Neill to take the spotlight and confirm himself an actor with substantial potential. This production might not be it for any of those involved, but it's an adequate springboard.

Rat King runs at VAULT Festival until 5 March.

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.