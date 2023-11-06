Review: NUTCRACKER, Tuff Nutt Club, Southbank Centre

A joyfully sequinned production with a big heart

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 4 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Review: NUTCRACKER, Tuff Nutt Club, Southbank Centre

Review: NUTCRACKER, Tuff Nutt Club, Southbank Centre Every Christmas we are promised a 'new take' on either Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker or Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Often these are changed for change's sake, but in Drew McOnie's new take on the iconic ballet, we have a joyful, fresh and vibrant production, with a subtle message of acceptance and love.

In the concept space of a shadowy jazz club, the ballet’s heroine, Clara, is now Clive and the beloved Nutcracker doll is an Action Man. Clive lives with his father in much poorer circumstances than usually portrayed and the iconic Christmas tree of the traditional ballet is a rather sad looking plastic affair that doesn't (spoiler alert) grow into anything grander. Dad is disappointed that his son would rather play with a Sugar Plum doll than the Action Man, but after a journey through a magic fantasy land, there comes a renewed and touching connection between father and son.

As Clive, Mark Samaras is wide-eyed in his innocence and joy. He brings huge energy to the role, with a sweet chemistry with Amonik Melaco’s wonderful Action Man. Patricia Zhou shows her ballet background as Sugar Plum, with a warmth and kindness radiating from her as she makes good use of her elegant limbs.

The sometimes problematic national dances are renamed as fruits; in the Russian dance, renamed Lemon, Rachel Muldoon is nimble and lively. Patricia Zhou is a standout in the Sugar Plum solo, bringing a languid, sensual and slightly dark take to the dance. Zhou and Melaco also have a captivating moment in their Pas de Deux.

McOnie performed in Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker! where he played Fritz and it's clear to see the Bourne's influences on the choreography. Using a mix of ballet-inspired contemporary dance with some ballroom and Latin, this is also a celebration of authentic identity and non-conformity. As Action Man and Clive don fluttering tutus and Sugar Plum changes to sequinned combats and a sparkling string vest, it feels joyfully natural.

Review: NUTCRACKER, Tuff Nutt Club, Southbank Centre
Patricia Zhou

Not everything works; some of the dancers are less nimble than others and the only spoken section is a rather cloying and unnecessary speech by the father to his sleeping son; the present he gives to him on Christmas morning says enough. I'm not totally convinced that younger audience members will grasp every aspect of the story, but the hour-long running time makes it very maneagable for children and adults alike.

Tchaikovsky's iconic score has had the jazz treatment in the past in Duke Ellington’s 1960 The Nutcracker Suite album, but composer Cassie Kinoshi brings a delicious take to the music, with jazz, bossa nova and other Latin influences. The fantastic four-piece band, dressed in pyjamas play their bed socks off.

Soutra Gilmore's design is taken straight from a colourful tin of Quality Street, complimented by Joshie Harriette's vibrant lighting. It's a spectacle to be so close to the dancers and credit to McOnie for handling six dancers in such a tight space without compromising on the energy, but this is not a jazz club to linger in; the seating is almost impossibly tight.

Don't go expecting to see rows of immaculate ballet dancers in classic costume, but grab a ticket if you want a genuinely new take on the traditional tale. As heartwarming and feelgood as a mug of mulled wine on a cold snowy day.

Nutcracker is at the Tuff Nutt Club, at the Southbank Centre, until 6 January 2024

Photo Credits: Mark Senior




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: TOM BRACE: A TRICK DOWN MEMORY LANE, Pleasance London Photo
Review: TOM BRACE: A TRICK DOWN MEMORY LANE, Pleasance London

The introduction of Tom Brace: A Trick Down Memory Lane is a fascinating one in which a disembodied voice recounts the time when Derren Brown played Russian Roulette live on television, creating a controversy not only in the world of magic but in general.

2
Review: 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS, London Coliseum Photo
Review: 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS, London Coliseum

​​​​​​​Celebrated performance artist Marina Abramović is very much in town: as well as a huge exhibition of her works at the Royal Academy, this “opera project” in London’s largest West End theatre sees her explore the life, works and final moments of the diva’s diva Maria Callas through music, song and conceptual videos.

3
Review: ZONA FRANCA, Southbank Centre Photo
Review: ZONA FRANCA, Southbank Centre

Welcome to Zona Franca, a show created by Brazilian choreographer Alice Ripoll and dance company Cia Suave that does its level best to defy being pigeonholed. Can this even be called a dance production if only about a third of the time is spent on hip-shaking and booty-waving? 

4
Photos: First Look at the McOnie Companys NUTRACKER at the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club Photo
Photos: First Look at the McOnie Company's NUTRACKER at the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club

All new photos have been released from the McOnie Company's Nutcracker at the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club. Check out the photos here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Review: NUTCRACKER, Tuff Nutt Club, Southbank CentreReview: NUTCRACKER, Tuff Nutt Club, Southbank Centre
Newcastle's Curious Monkey Theatre to CloseNewcastle's Curious Monkey Theatre to Close
Guest Blog: 'I Couldn't Let the Matter Go': Erin Edwards on OPERATION MINCEMEAT, MI5 and the Campaign to #FindHesterGuest Blog: 'I Couldn't Let the Matter Go': Erin Edwards on OPERATION MINCEMEAT, MI5 and the Campaign to #FindHester
Tickets From £15 for SUPERYOU in Concert at the Lyric TheatreTickets From £15 for SUPERYOU in Concert at the Lyric Theatre

Videos

Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Video
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HARMONY
& JULIET

Recommended For You