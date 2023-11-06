Review: NUTCRACKER, Tuff Nutt Club, Southbank Centre

Every Christmas we are promised a 'new take' on either Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker or Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Often these are changed for change's sake, but in Drew McOnie's new take on the iconic ballet, we have a joyful, fresh and vibrant production, with a subtle message of acceptance and love.

In the concept space of a shadowy jazz club, the ballet’s heroine, Clara, is now Clive and the beloved Nutcracker doll is an Action Man. Clive lives with his father in much poorer circumstances than usually portrayed and the iconic Christmas tree of the traditional ballet is a rather sad looking plastic affair that doesn't (spoiler alert) grow into anything grander. Dad is disappointed that his son would rather play with a Sugar Plum doll than the Action Man, but after a journey through a magic fantasy land, there comes a renewed and touching connection between father and son.

As Clive, Mark Samaras is wide-eyed in his innocence and joy. He brings huge energy to the role, with a sweet chemistry with Amonik Melaco’s wonderful Action Man. Patricia Zhou shows her ballet background as Sugar Plum, with a warmth and kindness radiating from her as she makes good use of her elegant limbs.

The sometimes problematic national dances are renamed as fruits; in the Russian dance, renamed Lemon, Rachel Muldoon is nimble and lively. Patricia Zhou is a standout in the Sugar Plum solo, bringing a languid, sensual and slightly dark take to the dance. Zhou and Melaco also have a captivating moment in their Pas de Deux.

McOnie performed in Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker! where he played Fritz and it's clear to see the Bourne's influences on the choreography. Using a mix of ballet-inspired contemporary dance with some ballroom and Latin, this is also a celebration of authentic identity and non-conformity. As Action Man and Clive don fluttering tutus and Sugar Plum changes to sequinned combats and a sparkling string vest, it feels joyfully natural.

Patricia Zhou

Not everything works; some of the dancers are less nimble than others and the only spoken section is a rather cloying and unnecessary speech by the father to his sleeping son; the present he gives to him on Christmas morning says enough. I'm not totally convinced that younger audience members will grasp every aspect of the story, but the hour-long running time makes it very maneagable for children and adults alike.

Tchaikovsky's iconic score has had the jazz treatment in the past in Duke Ellington’s 1960 The Nutcracker Suite album, but composer Cassie Kinoshi brings a delicious take to the music, with jazz, bossa nova and other Latin influences. The fantastic four-piece band, dressed in pyjamas play their bed socks off.

Soutra Gilmore's design is taken straight from a colourful tin of Quality Street, complimented by Joshie Harriette's vibrant lighting. It's a spectacle to be so close to the dancers and credit to McOnie for handling six dancers in such a tight space without compromising on the energy, but this is not a jazz club to linger in; the seating is almost impossibly tight.

Don't go expecting to see rows of immaculate ballet dancers in classic costume, but grab a ticket if you want a genuinely new take on the traditional tale. As heartwarming and feelgood as a mug of mulled wine on a cold snowy day.

Nutcracker is at the Tuff Nutt Club, at the Southbank Centre, until 6 January 2024

Photo Credits: Mark Senior