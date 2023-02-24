Review: MY NAME IS, VAULT Festival

In 1918, the Russian royal family was murdered by Communist revolutionaries in a basement. In March 1922, the press caught wind that a young woman who was institutionalised after a suicide attempt was claiming to be the Grand Duchess Anastasia of Russia. She was the youngest daughter of the last Tsar, who was supposed to have died four years prior. She became an instant celebrity.

It's a great story and, even though it was later proved that Ana Anderson was an imposter, many still believe that she was the real Anastasia.

Haste Theatre bring these outlandish events to the stage with a tongue-in-cheek production filled with thrilling stagecraft. They have an interesting approach to storytelling. A meta-theatrical kick-off that includes a comical PowerPoint presentation to put everything into context precedes a variety of intentionally humorous takes on the narrative. From a German experimental company, via a group of posh global citizens, to progressively more bonkers versions of themselves, they possess astounding self-awareness and originality.

Chris Yarnell directs an energetic cast. The plot is channelled through effortless movement and expressive music by Paul Freeman. A smooth figurative choreography establishes a creative attitude to physical theatre. Their tale isn't obscure or cryptic in any way, but entertaining and utterly magnetic in its accessibility. The quick jumps between styles and genres keep the audience hooked and give the performers (Elly Beaman-Brinklow, Jesse Dupré, Sophie Taylor, Valeria Compagnoni) a chance to make fun of form and tradition. It works surprisingly well.

While the start is slightly overdone, as soon as they dive into the fact and fiction of it all, the play comes into its shape-shifting nature. It's a refined, polished performance that pushes the boundaries and fights pigeonholing.

My Name Is runs at VAULT Festival until 24 February.

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.