Review: MURDER BEFORE EVENSONG, Watermill Theatre

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When not being a Church of England priest, a former member of synth pop group Bronski Beats or charming audiences on I'm A Celebrity and The Great British Bake-Off, Reverend Richard Coles has found success with his bestselling Canon Clement Mystery book series. Following its TV adaptation in 2025, its first installment, Murder Before Evensong, makes its world premiere stage debut at the idyllic Watermill Theatre.

Canon Daniel Clemont of Champton has to deal with his latest conundrum: the congregation's resistance to his proposal of installing a toilet in the church, especially from the flower arranger’s guild. Before long, the village's quaint life is shattered with a murder discovered in the church.

From Midsomer Murders to Grantchester, the ‘cosy crime’ genre has been a British staple for decades, often featuring a template - a sleepy rural village with a colourful cast of locals has a shock murder with multiple shifty-eyed suspects before a big (if preposterous) twist. Murder Before Evensong very much features the same conventions, but what makes this mystery gripping is the events surrounding it.

Adapted by Shaun McKenna with direction by Paul Hart, its slow burn execution allows room to show how the murder impacts all of Champton with bits of humour scattered around (mainly confusing pew for poo). Long buried secrets are discovered. People's faith and loyalties are questioned. The village's wartime history is uncovered. Set in the late 1980’s, the political and social unrest happening beyond Champton can be felt in the characters, with a forbidden gay romance acting as a lead. As the pieces come together, you're left wondering who could actually be capable of not just one, but two cold-blooded murders. The story's intimacy is aided by Ceci Calf's charming set design while making the Watermill's auditorium feel like an extension of its world. Capturing Champton as a place where everyone knows everyone's business, three church windows project Rachel Sampley's video designs with details book fans will be sure to appreciate such as a photo of Clement's beloved dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda, hanging on his living room wall. Ian Hallard leads as Canon Daniel Clement, a reserved yet compassionate performance as the murder investigation calls his assumptions on the people of Champton into question. With the rest of its eight strong ensemble doing double and even triple duty, occasionally it can be difficult to differentiate some characters beyond their wardrobes. However, there are still some standouts. Jaz Singh Deol (Eastenders) creates a compelling contrast as unassertive archivist Anthony Bowness and pragmatic Detective Sergeant Neil Vanloo. Catherine Gruber offers humour as Daniel's gossipy mother Audrey and staunchly devout local Kath Sharman, while Alex Wilson feels unrecognisable both as Daniel's obnoxious actor brother Theo and the mysterious Nathan Liversedge. If you're in the mood for a cosy crime play in a cosy theatre this autumn, Murder Before Evensong will more than suffice. With plenty fans of the book will appreciate and enough newcomers will enjoy, you'll be in for a night of humour and intrigue. Murder Before Evensong runs at the Watermill Theatre until 14 November Photo credits: Alex Brenner

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