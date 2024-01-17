Review: MAX & IVAN: LIFE, CHOICES, Soho Theatre

A lovely (if a little bittersweet) show

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Review: MAX & IVAN: LIFE, CHOICES, Soho Theatre

“There’s beauty in the way that other people live their lives”

It’s the classic “opposites attract” story - Max considers himself to be “calm and collected,” while Ivan declares himself to be “warm and clingy,” quite literally the opposite. But, somehow, the two have been “fated to be together” and have been performing as a comedy duo since 2008, when they first decided to join forces in a “crappy pub.”

However, since their last live performance, things have changed a bit. Ivan became a father, and most of their meetings to come up with ideas for shows have been over Zoom, typically ending with nothing getting done, as proven by one hilarious clip in which Ivan reads from a blank notebook as he desperately comes up with ridiculous ideas on the spot, including a bit about selling whips made out of whips. 

As one might expect based on the personas they’ve established, Max grows quite frustrated with Ivan, as they need to come up with a show and so far have got absolutely nowhere (though Ivan does make the excellent point that the whip bit actually did make it into the show!).

To try to figure out his feelings, he creates the V.O.I.D. - the “Visualisation of Independent Decision-Making.” The V.O.I.D. is a scatter plot that, according to Max, every single person can be placed on. On the x-axis, you have your levels of “Passive” and “Active.” On the y-axis, you place yourself between “Safe” and “Risk.” Max identifies as “Active Safe,” always looking ahead and planning for everything. Ivan, on the other hand, is “Passive Risk,” living in the moment and not worrying about the future.

After explaining the V.O.I.D., the duo discuss how they had set an appointment in the calendar. But not just any appointment - a scheduled argument to discuss the issues they have faced over the past few years. But how is this argument going to go? The show takes a turn as the two comedians introduce their fathers, going to them for advice before this big argument on the first working day of 2024. Max’s father, Stuart, is described as “Passive Safe” on the V.O.I.D., always letting things happen and not actively searching for anything. He works with puppets and has written a rock opera that has sat in his desk. Ivan’s father, Enrique, on the other hand, is an “Active Risk” who formed a rock band while in a Romanian prison for a year. 

Max and Ivan have these conversations with their fathers through video, with the fathers sitting in their respective homes and answering questions from their sons with varying degrees of usefulness. It might be argued that the two fathers are the real stars of the show as they tended to receive the most laughs and reactions from the audience, especially Enrique! The use of video and a PowerPoint-esque presentation throughout the show is quite effective and I enjoyed many of the well-timed bits in which reveals would happen through bullet point lists or the uncovering of information that had previously been censored. 

While I won’t go into spoilers for the end, as it really is something you must see for yourself, Max and Ivan are able to come back together for their big performance (don’t worry, the dads make an appearance as well!). It is rare to see a comedy show with such a sweet finale, but I’m glad that Life, Choices ends the way that it ends, as it is truly a full-circle moment for not only the comedic duo but their fans as well. 

Ultimately, Max & Ivan: Life, Choices is a lovely (if a little bittersweet) show that focuses not only on the bond shared between Max and Ivan but how everyone can be a little more connected to one another, whether they are Active, Passive, Safe, Risky or Enrique. 

Max & Ivan: Life, Choices runs until 20 January at Soho Theatre.




