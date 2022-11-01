Review: MARY, Hampstead Theatre
Rona Munro's latest companion to The James Plays is slow, lacking of any dramatic tension or hook, and far from the “political thriller” label Hampstead given it.
Scotland, 1567: a country divided, ravaged by religious division and unrest. We catch up with the politics of the age when the plots to overthrow Mary Stuart's reign are boiling freely. With the Queen incarcerated, the opposition are one signature away from putting the regent on the throne: James Melville's. Loyal servant to the queen, tormented by regret, and traumatised by the events that unfolded under his guard, he is stalling Thompson and Agnes' demand to join them.
With Mary, the latest companion piece to The James Plays cycle, Rona Munro explores the ramifications of the - then alleged, now confirmed - rape of Mary, Queen of Scots under the warped lens of the political games for which it was a useful tool. She introduces the malicious hearsay and political enterprise of a complicated era, delivering it with jarring misogyny and juxtaposing blind allegiance to popular opinion, perception to truth. Conceptually, it's a provocative, fascinating play. It's a shame the execution of these ideas falls short.
Directed by the Artistic Director of the theatre, Roxana Silbert, Mary is slow, outrageously lacking in any dramatic tension or hook, and far from the "political thriller" label they've given to it. Beloved BBC detective Douglas Henshall plays Melville, joined by Rona Morison and an exquisitely eloquent Brian Vernel as two fictional Protestant leaders. They are so still and unengaging it could have been a radio play. I'm glad it wasn't, as we would have missed out on Matt Haskins' lights as they shower Ashley Martin-Davis' set design beautifully.
Henshall is a brash, coarse, direct diplomat. He is ruled by honour and loyalty but, ultimately, swayed by the promise of a new Scotland. His change of heart is surprising after having professed his devotion to Mary and essentially confessed his romantic feelings towards her, but not as shocking as Agnes' opposite switch. Morison's character is continuously berated and put down by her male counterparts in a frustrating display of misogyny probably accurate to the period but inexcusable in its emphasis.
The playtext starts with "This is April 1567 but it could be any time", which Silbert translates with ambiguous costumes (Henshall looks like he's been transported from the Shetland set straight after shooting) against Tudor panelling. Ringing in at an unbroken hour and a half, the piece might need some more development when it comes to the character's turnarounds. It doesn't hold the gravitas demanded by the historical material nor it grips the audience in the same way a Wolf Hall would do.
Munro analyses the rape at the hand of Lord Bothwell from the outside, withdrawing Mary's voice completely and spinning her story from the perspective of a handful of outsiders whose interest in her is purely as a pawn in their games. Female voices are held at bay until the very end, when a gaggle of angry women rightfully storms the stage while Henshall stands still. It's intriguing in its meaning, but comes as a clash with the preceding tone and focus of the show. It's just a bit tiring to see another female narrative chained to the moral journey of a man.
Mary runs at Hampstead Theatre until 26 November.
Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan
From This Author - Cindy Marcolina
Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina... (read more about this author)
October 28, 2022
It’s the first anniversary of the death of Imi’s father and she’s having a lonely wake for Roger, her 8-month-old therapy dog whom she’s convinced absorbed all her feelings and kicked the bucket for it. “We’re the live, get on with it, cry on your own silently kind of family”, she says.
Review: TAMMY FAYE, Almeida Theatre
October 26, 2022
Rupert Goold directs a sanitised tale of faith, love, and financial fraud with a cast led by Andrew Rannells and Katie Brayben as the Bakkers - the couple who changed the face of American Christianity by broadcasting “24 hours per day, seven days a week until the second coming” in the 70s and 80s. It’s a camp production, clearly pre-packaged for the West End, that’s too abridged in its retelling of the story to hit the mark.
Book Review: MASTER OF THE HOUSE - THE THEATRES OF CAMERON MACKINTOSH
October 26, 2022
With many years ahead of the producer’s career, this most definitely won’t be the definitive text on Mackintosh’s tangible contributions to London’s theatres, but it’s a remarkable “the story so far” on a figure who’s as admired as is criticised.
Review: KING HAMLIN, Park Theatre
October 25, 2022
The writer packs it with top-shelf themes. Racism, inequality, unemployment, masculinity, gang culture, social media, street violence, class, education. The failure of a system that should support but only cuts. Sadly, this play isn’t the abundance of richness it could be.
Review: A SINGLE MAN, Park Theatre
October 22, 2022
Unfortunately, it all ends up looking like a fake play seen in a movie where the characters go to the theatre to advance the plot or reflect on life. “I cling only to now” George says at the end, but this iteration clings too much to the established reputation of the material to offer anything original.