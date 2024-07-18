Review: JACK TUCKER: COMEDY STAND UP HOUR, Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“So I’m sittin’ there . . .”

Created and performed by Zach Zucker of Stamptown fame, Jack Tucker: Comedy Stand Up Hour is a longer-than-an-hour stand up show in which Zucker takes on his character of Jack Tucker.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Jack Tucker is the self-described “ultimate comedian’s comedian” who “will do whatever it takes to make you laugh.” The character has been created by Zach Zucker, who is a graduate of the famed École Philppe Gaulier, a clown school in France. Tucker is also the MC of Stamptown, an iconic night of comedy that has become a cult classic of the Edinburgh Fringe.

Many have found Zucker and his comedy through social media, where clips of his jokes have gone viral. One of these is his rant as Tucker about the Baha Men, which he does during this show, thanking audience members who have already seen the clip for not spoiling it for those who haven’t.

If you go into Jack Tucker: Comedy Stand Up Hour not knowing what it is going to be, you are certainly in for a surprise. This style of comedy is not for everyone, even if the show’s description claims, “If the joke doesn’t land, it’s not because it isn’t funny – you just didn’t get it.” It is at shows like these where I must reiterate my belief that one should be checking out the highlights from comedians before attending their shows, especially when it comes to clowning! At the performance I was at, however, it appeared that many were already fans of Tucker, with audience members singing along to the preshow music and cheering Tucker on from the second he appears on stage.

You are exhausted just watching Zucker on stage - I cannot imagine how he is actually feeling after a show! Tucker is in a constant state of sweatiness, with sweat dripping from him at all times from the moment he runs out on stage.

But Tucker isn’t alone - he is joined by Dylan Woodley of DylanBrand fame, rollerskating around and causing chaos. The preshow is Woodley dressed as a Soho Theare staff member, skating around with a broom and lip-syncing to the Baja Men’s “Who Let the Dogs Out” (foreshadowing) and Rascal Flatts’ “Life Is A Highway.” Zucker and Woodley are joined by trumpeter Jonathan Dely, an incredibly talented musician who comes out and plays during the more “emotional” moments of the show when the spotlight is on Tucker and he is performing dramatic monologues.

One of the highlights of the show is Tucker’s stupidly brilliant puns and one liners. My favourite had him saying, “Sometimes I think to myself . . .” And going silent. When he is talking about his wife, Sharon, ends with the line, “Her breasts were like onions . . . They could make a grown man cry.” But, if you miss a joke, don’t worry - you’re certainly not alone. The show’s style of humour means jokes are flying by at a mile a minute and it would be impossible to catch everything that Tucker says or does.

There are also a few topical jokes, including “It’s Coming Home” playing every time Tucker refers to his location of “London, Kinglish” (at one point he states “No, it’s not” at the end of the song, leading to a few boos!) and a reenactment of the attempted assassination of former United States President Donald Trump, fake blood and all.

But, the best part of the show is arguably Zucker’s relationship with with Jonny Woolley on the soundboard. It feels as though the pair are able to read each other’s minds, with sound cues hitting each time Zucker seemingly pulls a joke or gag out of nowhere. Zucker already has fantastic comedic timing on his own and it is only enhanced by the sound effects and lighting, as proven by a hilarious gag where Tucker curses and the censor beep always comes a few seconds too late.

They say that nothing can stop Jack Tucker, and that certainly includes show runtimes. If you’re going to Comedy Stand Up Hour, add at least fifteen minutes to your expected departure time as the show will definitely not end after eighty minutes. To quote Tucker himself, “You can’t put a time limit on a show.” Indeed, sometimes it feels as though Tucker could keep going until the sun rises the next day - though I’m sure many would not be complaining! Some jokes take over ten minutes to get through as the audience keeps cracking up, and who is Tucker to stop their reaction? At times, Tucker’s reactions to the audience’s reactions are funnier than the jokes themselves, and he has to ask himself, “How have I become the straight man of the show?”

Ultimately, Jack Tucker: Comedy Stand Up Hour is a show that shows audiences just how rowdy clowning can be. Whether you know how many members of the Baha Men there are or not, you are sure to have a fantastic time if you are a fan of chaos and fun - two things tha this show is full of. As Tucker says, “Face God, be brave . . . Laugh out loud.”

Jack Tucker: Comedy Stand Up Hour runs until 27 July at Soho Theatre.

Comments