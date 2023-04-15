Review: HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE THAMES, Tower Bridge Quay

Are you a fan of gory history facts? Do you love theatre? Do you enjoy a nice boat ride down the River Thames? If you answered yes to these questions, Terrible Thames may be the tour for you.

Written by Terry Deary, the creator of Horrible Histories, and directed by Neal Foster, the 45-minute boat tour goes up and down the Thames, telling stories about historical figures like Henry VIII, Boudicca, Julius Caesar, and even Jack the Ripper!

The cast consists of nine actors (Jake Addley, Rob Cummings, James Elliot, Andrew Franklin, Harriet Munday, Roger Parkins, Harry Sutherland, Dominic Treacy and Nathan Zammit) who rotate at different performances. At the performance I attended, Harriet Munday played Billy and Rob Cummings played the Teacher. Munday and Cummings do a fantastic job playing off each other with a fun dynamic that never loses its energy. I never would have guessed that Terrible Thames was Munday's professional debut as she performs the role of student Billy brilliantly, combining the childlike senses of curiosity and mischief with ease. Cummings fits perfectly as the exasperated teacher, reminding one of Basil Fawlty but with more compassion and a love for learning.

If you are familiar with Terry Dear and Horrible Histories as a whole, then you will expect the humour throughout the show, ranging from jokes about royal poo in the Tower of London to partying with Boris Johnson. There are also some songs sung by both Billy and the Teacher and audience members are encouraged to sing along (don't worry, audience participation isn't forced)! The music, composed by Matthew Scott, plays at the beginning of the tour as a form of welcoming guests onto the boat. I quite enjoyed the music and wish that it had been used a bit more throughout the show, especially with the songs that are performed throughout!

While there are many jokes throughout the show that will keep audience members laughing, the show does take a serious tone when discussing the history of slavery and its relationship to the River Thames, honouring the souls lost and condemning those who profited from the slave trade. It did end the tour on a somber note, but it was a powerful moment that is worthy of being included as part of the "Horrible Histories" spoken about.

Ultimately, Terrible Thames is a delightful boat tour for visitors of all ages. Writers Terry Deary and Neal Foster do a fantastic job of making the script both educational and hilarious, telling the gory history of the Thames while also having enough potty humour to keep the children interested and political remarks to draw in the adults. If you're looking for a unique theatrical experience, I would highly recommend Terrible Thames!

Terrible Thames runs until 29 October, with boats leaving from Tower Bridge Quay: tickets from £15.