Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE THAMES, Tower Bridge Quay

Review: HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE THAMES, Tower Bridge Quay

A delightful boat tour for visitors of all ages, telling stories about Henry VIII, Boudicca, Julius Caesar and even Jack the Ripper!

Apr. 15, 2023  

Review: HORRIBLE HISTORIES: TERRIBLE THAMES, Tower Bridge Quay Are you a fan of gory history facts? Do you love theatre? Do you enjoy a nice boat ride down the River Thames? If you answered yes to these questions, Terrible Thames may be the tour for you.

Written by Terry Deary, the creator of Horrible Histories, and directed by Neal Foster, the 45-minute boat tour goes up and down the Thames, telling stories about historical figures like Henry VIII, Boudicca, Julius Caesar, and even Jack the Ripper!

The cast consists of nine actors (Jake Addley, Rob Cummings, James Elliot, Andrew Franklin, Harriet Munday, Roger Parkins, Harry Sutherland, Dominic Treacy and Nathan Zammit) who rotate at different performances. At the performance I attended, Harriet Munday played Billy and Rob Cummings played the Teacher. Munday and Cummings do a fantastic job playing off each other with a fun dynamic that never loses its energy. I never would have guessed that Terrible Thames was Munday's professional debut as she performs the role of student Billy brilliantly, combining the childlike senses of curiosity and mischief with ease. Cummings fits perfectly as the exasperated teacher, reminding one of Basil Fawlty but with more compassion and a love for learning.

If you are familiar with Terry Dear and Horrible Histories as a whole, then you will expect the humour throughout the show, ranging from jokes about royal poo in the Tower of London to partying with Boris Johnson. There are also some songs sung by both Billy and the Teacher and audience members are encouraged to sing along (don't worry, audience participation isn't forced)! The music, composed by Matthew Scott, plays at the beginning of the tour as a form of welcoming guests onto the boat. I quite enjoyed the music and wish that it had been used a bit more throughout the show, especially with the songs that are performed throughout!

While there are many jokes throughout the show that will keep audience members laughing, the show does take a serious tone when discussing the history of slavery and its relationship to the River Thames, honouring the souls lost and condemning those who profited from the slave trade. It did end the tour on a somber note, but it was a powerful moment that is worthy of being included as part of the "Horrible Histories" spoken about.

Ultimately, Terrible Thames is a delightful boat tour for visitors of all ages. Writers Terry Deary and Neal Foster do a fantastic job of making the script both educational and hilarious, telling the gory history of the Thames while also having enough potty humour to keep the children interested and political remarks to draw in the adults. If you're looking for a unique theatrical experience, I would highly recommend Terrible Thames!

Terrible Thames runs until 29 October, with boats leaving from Tower Bridge Quay: tickets from £15.




Review: HUMANS 2.0 BY CIRCA, Southbank Centre Photo
Review: HUMANS 2.0 BY CIRCA, Southbank Centre
The title of Circa’s Humans 2.0 has a double meaning: as well as being a new iteration of their 2017 show Humans, it explores on what could be the saving future graces for our benighted species: trust, community and incredibly fit bodies.
Fashion Designer Grace Wales Bonner Collaborates With The National Youth Dance Company Photo
Fashion Designer Grace Wales Bonner Collaborates With The National Youth Dance Company
Sadler's Wells and NYDC Guest Artistic Director and Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Wayne McGregor CBE have announced that The National Youth Dance Company (NYDC) are collaborating with renowned fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner for new work celebrating the company's 10th anniversary.
Review: PRIVATE LIVES, Donmar Warehouse Photo
Review: PRIVATE LIVES, Donmar Warehouse
Fine performances and a good helping of laughs, but the violence throws a wet blanket over the fun
FURY AND ELYSIUM Comes to The Other Palace Studio This June Photo
FURY AND ELYSIUM Comes to The Other Palace Studio This June
Welcome to Weimar Berlin, but not as you know it. The brand new queer, revolutionary musical Fury and Elysium comes to The Other Palace Studio this summer, celebrating and placing centre stage the lives of three iconic Jewish women: writers, political revolutionaries and artists.

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski


Interview: 'A Show This Funny Has No Business Being As Moving As It Is!' Robert Hastie on Musicals, James Bond and Directing OPERATION MINCEMEATInterview: 'A Show This Funny Has No Business Being As Moving As It Is!' Robert Hastie on Musicals, James Bond and Directing OPERATION MINCEMEAT
April 13, 2023

BroadwayWorld UK spoke with Robert Hastie about what it's been like to be involved with Operation Mincemeat, how he became a director, and what it's like to direct both Shakespeare and musicals!
Interview: Interview: "Being Myself on Stage is Something I Am Petrified About" Carrie Hope Fletcher on Imposter Syndrome and Touring Her New Show AN OPEN BOOK
March 28, 2023

BroadwayWorld UK had the chance to speak with Carrie Hope Fletcher about the process of creating the show. We talked about imposter syndrome, what it's been like to perform solo instead of with large casts, and even a bit of audience participation!
Review: NOT YOUR GRANDMA'S FOLK TALES, VAULT FestivalReview: NOT YOUR GRANDMA'S FOLK TALES, VAULT Festival
March 21, 2023

Not Your Grandma’s Folk Tales is a beautiful hour of storytelling that will wrap you up in a blanket of magical tales and leave you feeling ready to face the world, armed with the words of others.
Review: VILLAIN, INTERRUPTED, VAULT FestivalReview: VILLAIN, INTERRUPTED, VAULT Festival
March 20, 2023

Villain, Interrupted is a fun show that gives the “villains” a chance to shine while also looking at the psychology in a world in which those who have powers are feared, separating the world into “us versus them”.
Review: CRIMINALLY UNTRUE: AN IMPROVISED TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY, VAULT FestivalReview: CRIMINALLY UNTRUE: AN IMPROVISED TRUE CRIME DOCUMENTARY, VAULT Festival
March 20, 2023

Criminally Untrue: An Improvised True Crime Documentary is a hilarious show that will leave you wanting more from PillowTalk Theatre. Oldfield and Treen have directed a fantastic cast of improvisers that will bring a little bit of “organised chaos” into your life, creating the crime story of the decade.
share