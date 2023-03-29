Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: GONE TOO FAR!, Theatre Royal Stratford East

This blazing revival might show the material's age but it's a stunning showcase of the up-and-coming talent fostered by the National Youth Theatre.

Mar. 29, 2023  

Review: GONE TOO FAR!, Theatre Royal Stratford East When Gone Too Far! premiered at the Royal Court in 2007 as part of its Young Writers Festival, it became an instant classic. Bola Agbaje's playwriting debut was hailed for its distinct representation and went on to win an Olivier Award. After being added to the GCSE program recently, it's returned in a blazing revival directed by Monique Touko, Best Director at The Stage Debut Awards last year.

Set on a housing estate in South London, the piece sees two brothers being sent out to the shops by their mother. Yemi was born and raised in England while Ikudayisi has just moved from Nigeria. The cultural clash is striking and, while the text has been slightly modernised with coups like hints at the pandemic, 15 years are a long time and the racial discourse has somewhat become more sophisticated since then.

The first collaboration between Theatre Royal Stratford East and the National Youth Theatre is a stunning showcase of the up-and-coming talent fostered by the NYT. Strong, confident performances from their Rep Company lift even the most basic of stock characters. Touko's touch is a driving force, but the story feels tied down by its caricatures. While stereotypes are generally founded on truth and the direction leans into the satirical side of Agbaje's writing, it's all very on the nose.

It's evident why the material is on the curriculum: the two sides are unmistakable in their dynamics while the commentary is offered with didactic precision. It presents a multicultural London where the villains are static presences that vary from white "Karens" who obsessively call the police, to the local racist mean girl who revels in drama and uses her mates' backgrounds as a weapon.

Shrouded in comedy but steeped in a vibrant social critique, the relationship between the brothers reveals deeply different societal pressures. Yemi doesn't understand how his older brother, Ikudayisi, can't wrap his head around London's customs. The latter's naivety becomes a constant source of humour.

Jerome Scott crafts a good-hearted young man. Yemi's deep-rooted concern with what people think of him makes him constantly on edge, ready to fight. He's stuck between two countries and his brother's arrival throws off the balance of his identity; he is envious, almost intimidated by the pride and effortlessness shown by Dalumuzi Moyo's Ikudayisi. Moyo lights up the stage with a huge personality and impeccable comic timing. He owns his character's ignorance of the urbanite toxicity and is unafraid to stick his neck out for his family.

They share a complex relationship that's not exactly nurtured by the text itself. Like the other characters, they are a means to an end. We smile with affection at Ikudayisi's one-liners and refusal to accept Yemi's toxic traits: we feel outrage when Armani derides and offends the brothers; we're indignant at the police's abuse of power. Gone Too Far! is very effective in its lack of nuance. Scott and Moyo are surrounded by equally impressive performances, making the production a springboard for the next generation of actors.

Keziah Campbell-Golding is a firecracker as the rebellious, pugnacious Armani. Every second word is an insult and betrays a troubled childhood. She picks a catty fight with her best friend Paris, ending their friendship on the spot after Hannah Zoé Ankrah's character schools her on her heritage. It's educational for all involved.

Richard Adetunji, Tobi King Bakare, Tyler Kinghorn are Blazer, Razer, and Flamer, the local gang. Adetunji's entrances are punctuated by a rockstar moment in which the actor is a backlit and ominous presence. He turns out to be the most well-rounded, compelling figure in the piece, bonding with Ikudayisi over their shared pride and educating everyone who comes into contact with him.

Adam King lights up Madeleine Boyd's urban set with strong beams, adding an edge to her labyrinth of scaffolds and introducing a cinematic look to the staging. The scene changes are carried out by workmen in hi-vis and safety helmets while Khalil Madov's score has the chance to shine. It's a brilliant reference to the buzzing streets of London. Touko ends it as a weird love letter to the metropolis with a rather romantic stroke. She has her cast bring on props to make up the recognisable skyline of the city, ending the cycle of violence on a whimsical note.

All in all, the play does its job by being an excellent introduction to racial bias and colourism in a contemporary setting sprinkled with irony. It might show its age in its textual forms, but the discourse is still (sadly) as relevant. There's plenty to learn from it.

Gone Too Far! runs at Theatre Royal Stratford East until 1 April.

Photo credit: Helen Murray




