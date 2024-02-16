Review: EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, Peacock Theatre

Fresh from a UK tour and three years after the Amazon Prime movie, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is back in London. The well known story is one of a Year 11 student in Sheffield who faces the challenges of his surroundings in order to become a drag queen. The musical, based on a true story, remains a heartwarming and energetic tale that promises to put a smile on your face.

When entering the theatre, audiences are presented with a classroom set, the lines of desks facing an elevated onstage orchestra. Once the performance began, these musicians were hidden, being blocked by either blinds or the projections which made up some of the backdrop. These projections helped to add a sense of scale to the settings and, along with the easily transformable sets, were a powerful part of the visual spectacle.

From the appearance of drag queens to the many dance scenes, this is a show that is blatantly aware of the power of performance. Most notable is Kate Prince's choreography, which remains a standout. Every routine is flawless and captivating, drawing audiences into the story immediately with the endlessly catchy "And You Don’t Even Know It" and keeping us there until the final number. While every dance routine could be highly praised, it is the far quieter piece for "If I Met Myself Again" which stands out for its graceful and expressive beauty.

Ivano Turco as Jamie

Following in the footsteps of past performers, Ivano Turco’s Jamie is stunning from the first moment that he turns to face the audience to his final exit. He brings both high emotion and slick attitude. It was clear to see the journey of the character from the range of facial expressions, both wonderfully dramatic and powerfully subtle, which flitted across the actor’s face. Unfortunately, there are occasions where some of his lyrics were lost.

While the entire cast are phenomenal, it was Talia Palamathanan’s Pritti Pasha and Rebecca McKinnis’ Margaret New who stood out in terms of vocals. Palamathanan's subtly emotional "It Means Beautiful" and McKinnis' highly poignant "If I Met Myself Again" notably stand out for their contrast to the other more upbeat numbers. Both womens' performances are enough to give you goosebumps.

The character of Jamie is surrounded by so many people, both supportive and damning, who shape his journey and encourage him to be the person he becomes by the finale. In particular the connections between Jamie and both his mum and best friend play out with tenderness and a sense of realness that suggests that this is a cast who have truly bonded. It is this eclectic network, these relationships, which truly add a poignancy to the tale. And amongst those who support Jamie is certainly the audience; the audible reactions, regular applause and standing ovation making it clear how much love there remains for this show.

This is a vibrant musical that reminds all of us to stop waiting for permission to be exactly who we want to be. It is yet another piece of theatre which feeds into a Gen Z mentality of the unapologetic embracing of ourselves, our dreams and those around us. Even when dreams seem impossible, with the right backing everything is achievable.

Everyone's Talking About Jamie is at the Peacock Theatre until 23 March, then continues touring

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett