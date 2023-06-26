Review: EVEREST, Barbican

Joby Talbot's opera had its UK premiere last Friday

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More in a New Trailer For STEPHEN Photo 4 Video: Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM"S OLD FRIENDS

Review: EVEREST, Barbican

Review: EVEREST, Barbican

An atmospheric story of a group of trapped explorers at the mercy of mother nature, the UK premiere of Joby Talbot’s Everest has a chillingly eerie resonance. After a week where the world has been collectively imagining the similar fate of another group of explorers, this time trapped at the bottom of the ocean rather than on the side of Mount Everest, what can Talbot’s 2015 opera tell us about hubris and humanity in the face of hardship?

The 1996 Mount Everest disaster saw the tragic deaths of 8 climbers caught in a blizzard during their descent from the summit. Talbot’s Everest is a slowly unfolding tragedy focusing on three of the climbing party. Semi-staged by director Kristen Barrett, the three men, Doug Hansen, Beck Weathers, and Rob Hall, grapple with their impending fates.

Talbot’s score drips with marauding ominousness. It is often onomatopoeic, whirring wind, icy cymbal crashes that send jittery shivers across the nervous system. Nicole Paiement masterfully conducts the BBC Symphony Orchestra and BBC Singers injecting the music with pungent sense of danger and letting it slowly undulate with terror that burrows under the skin.

From the highest mountain peak to the ticking hands of a watch, every note forebodes and marauds.  Everest itself takes on a life force of their own: a recurring groan-like rumble, low warbling strings, recalls a Whale’s foreboding call. Moby Dick is a fitting literary parallel to invoke. Interestingly Gene Scheer has already penned an operatic adaption of Melville’s masterpiece with Ben Heppner.

Dreamlike visions of the three men’s spiralling minds unravel as a cornucopia of emotions. Their hope deteriorates and they are haunted by visions of love and death. Beck Weathers, performed by gorgeously smooth Daniel Okultich, is left abandoned with thoughts of his child and his wife. They appear as rose-tinted memories. An excellent Matilda McDonald plays Meg Weathers separated from her husband on the other side of the stage. She has  excellent chemistry alongside Okultich, their desperate interactions are a beacon of warmth emanating in the cold.

But Scheer’s libretto tells us what Talbot’s score shows us. It maps the psychology but doesn’t generate a third dimension beyond it. It wants to juxtapose the personal stories of this particular disaster with wider questions about the nature of human endeavour and triumph over adversity, but is too clunky to breach the depth behind the latter. There are some beautiful passages, but overgenerous use of factoids and exposition saps the libretto of its lyrical force.

As a result the opera shies away from penetrating existential questions. Why? Why does anyone risk their lives to waltz with danger. Why climb a dangerous mountain (or venture to the wreckage of the Titanic in a homemade submersible)? Whilst it misses an opportunity to interogate our capacity for self-destructive ambition, it still thrills and haunts in equal measure. 

Photography Credit: BBC/Mark Allan




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY UK Tour Cancels Performance Over Heat Concerns Photo
CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY UK Tour Cancels Performance Over Heat Concerns

The UK tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory was forced to cancel a recent performance due to heat concerns.

2
World Premiere of Max Wilkinsons UNION Comes to Arcola Theatre Photo
World Premiere of Max Wilkinson's UNION Comes to Arcola Theatre

In a reflection on community, capitalist property development and the current London housing crisis, Max Wilkinson returns to Arcola Theatre with a new odyssey through London, a city under threat, but still defined by the beating heart of people who live in it.

3
THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO Will Make West End Premiere in August Photo
THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO Will Make West End Premiere in August

Following a critically acclaimed and award nominated Birmingham Rep premiere, Park Theatre run and tour, Ian Hallard’s new comedy The Way Old Friends Do will transfer to the West End, for a strictly limited four-week season at The Criterion Theatre from 17 August.

4
Video: Lena Hall Performs Crying From IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Video: Lena Hall Performs 'Crying' From IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse has released footage of Tony-award winning actor, Lena Hall singing Roy Orbison’s Crying ahead of the world premiere of In Dreams, which begins performances on 3 July. Check out the video here!

From This Author - Alexander Cohen

Review: TAMBO & BONES, Theatre Royal Stratford EastReview: TAMBO & BONES, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Review: WERTHER, Royal Opera HouseReview: WERTHER, Royal Opera House
Interview: 'It's Not Like Anything I've Known Before' Beverley Klein and Teddy Kempner on the Value of Experience and the Joys of Joining CABARETInterview: 'It's Not Like Anything I've Known Before' Beverley Klein and Teddy Kempner on the Value of Experience and the Joys of Joining CABARET
Review: WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS, Donmar WarehouseReview: WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS, Donmar Warehouse

Videos

Video: Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video Video: Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For THE CROWN JEWELS at the Garrick Theatre
Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE! Video
Watch Performance Highlights from WEST END LIVE!
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET

Recommended For You