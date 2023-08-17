Review: ENG-ER-LAND, Arcola Theatre

A 90s girl finds herself at Coventry City

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE, Performed by the West End Cast Photo 1 Video: Watch 10 Songs from BACK TO THE FUTURE
Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year Photo 2 Remastered LES MISERABLES Film To Be Re-Released This Year
EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger, Plus Check Out a New Trail Photo 4 Full Cast Set For SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Nicole Scherzinger

Review: ENG-ER-LAND, Arcola Theatre
Review: ENG-ER-LAND, Arcola Theatre A teenager in a Coventry City shirt bounces on to the stage, all energy with nowhere to go and anxiety about her looks. She talks to us, a bright girl, Midlands accent, mixed race, oversharing the way confident-but-not-confident kids do. We like her - the enthusiasm is infectious, we want her to win but there probably isn’t a play if she does (but, spoiler alert, in real life she actually does!)

Hannah Kumari re-evaluated her acting career during lockdown and wrote her one-woman play, a monologue about her alter ego's love for her football team, for Gina G and for her sense of place in a confusing world - she’s a writer who will be worth keeping an eye on as she grows into her new role. For now, she’s still an actor too and still (I’m pleased to hear) a Cov supporter.

It wasn’t an easy hand to play 25 years or so ago, as we find out in her tale of a girl exploring her identity and football fandom in the 90s. She does not feel Indian like her mother, nor Scottish like her father, nor middle class like her grammar school classmates. She frets about being not thin enough (a subtle but important variation on fretting about being too fat), she wants whiter skin and blonder hair, but she also wants to fit in with the more traditional Indian women a generation or two older. She is a citizen of the world, once, cruelly and unforgivably dismissed as a citizen of nowhere by Theresa May.

She finds a psychological home at Highfield Road, cheering on Dion Dublin and co as they perform yet another great escape at the end of the 1996-97 season. She wants her friends to feel it too, but their commitment is less firm and they slide away to join a clique of mean girls led by a racist Regina George figure. Football’s dark side engulfs her and she’s luck to survive.

The show teems with beautifully observed detail and, take it from someone who was there at the time, Kumari, unlike her hero, Darren Huckerby, never puts a foot wrong - on the football stuff at least. I wasn’t there for the racism (well, I was, but as an observer and not a target, which is very different indeed) but it feels true, neither overstated in its presentation nor underplayed in its impact.

The iniquitous stare saying “Your kind don’t belong here”, the shouts from the crowd targeting black players, the strange absence of people who look like her on the field and around her. And, eventually, its violent expression by racist thugs, fascists always wedded to the jackboot as they have no arguments that stand a moment’s scrutiny.

If the play is perhaps a little too spare as a pure monologue - one feels an interlocutor would animate the always sparky conversations and a few more props would supplement the splendid CD Walkman and early DTPed programmes - it never less than a delight over its pacy 60 minutes or so, with just enough room to wedge in some excellent jokes that work perfectly for a audience with knowledge of the 25 years that have passed since that 0-0 kept Cov up.

But it made me think again too. The seductive quality of a shared culture is a real, and dangerous, beast. I even felt it myself a few months ago, walking to Ibrox Park amongst an almost exclusively white, male, working class throng. All that education, all that political perspective and those years of metropolitan gentrification melted away and I felt as I did aged 21, going home and away as Everton soared to the title. I knew I shouldn’t have fallen for it, because there was a lot of bad stuff associated with football fans back then - but atavistic feelings are hard to dispel with mere thoughts. It was a good feeling in my heart if a dubious one in my head.

On the way home, I pondered the isolated teenage boys in their bedrooms, drawn in by the culture of gaming communities and, subconsciously (sometimes anyway) being groomed by neo-fascist organisations; of those who fall for the easy answers of Andrew Tate’s misogynistic othering of women; of the older men (and women) who gorge on Daily Mail headlines screaming “Traitor” and “Enemies of the People”. I thought too of the politicians in senior positions who are happy to go along so cynically with the fanning of such Culture War divisions. And I thought of the coda to “Tomorrow Belongs To Me” in Cabaret - “Do you still think you can control them?”

Things are much better inside and outside football grounds in 2023 for girls like Hannah; whether they are in the wider world is a more open question - and it really shouldn't be.

Eng-Er-Land at the Arcola Theatre until 19 August 




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review Roundup: LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regents Park Photo
Review Roundup: LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Regent's Park

See what the critics are saying about La Cage aux Folles at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

2
Mark Rylance and Stephen Mangan Join One-Off Events at Shakespeares Globe This Autumn Photo
Mark Rylance and Stephen Mangan Join One-Off Events at Shakespeare's Globe This Autumn

Shakespeare's Globe today has announced a series of exciting one-off events for September and October, featuring the likes of Stephen Mangan and Mark Rylance. Learn more about the events here!

3
Jonathan Kents Production of Puccinis TOSCA Released on Royal Opera House Stream Photo
Jonathan Kent's Production of Puccini's TOSCA Released on Royal Opera House Stream

The Royal Opera House will release three exclusive recordings of The Royal Ballet’s founding choreographer Frederick Ashton’s work on Royal Opera House Stream. Available to watch from Thursday 17 August, this triple bill was recorded in 2022, uniting Ashton’s modernist Scènes de ballet, the emotive A Month in the Country, and the rapturous Rhapsody.

4
Miriam Margolyes and Dame Judi Dench to Appear on Gyles Brandreths New Podcast, ROSEBUD Photo
Miriam Margolyes and Dame Judi Dench to Appear on Gyles Brandreth's New Podcast, ROSEBUD

Legendary British writer, broadcaster, ex-MP and TV star Gyles Brandreth launches his new podcast Rosebud on September 1 – St Giles’s Day. In this new series, Gyles will talk to famous and fascinating people about their first memories and first experiences.

From This Author - Gary Naylor

Gary Naylor is chief London reviewer for BroadwayWorld (https://www.broadwayworld.com/author/Gary-Naylor) and feels privileged to see so much of his home city's theatre. He writes about ... (read more about this author)

Review: ENG-ER-LAND, Arcola TheatreReview: ENG-ER-LAND, Arcola Theatre
Review: THE GARDEN OF WORDS, Park TheatreReview: THE GARDEN OF WORDS, Park Theatre
Review: LOYOLA, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola TheatreReview: LOYOLA, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre
Review: TROUBLE IN TAHITI, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola TheatreReview: TROUBLE IN TAHITI, Grimeborn Festival, Arcola Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End Video Video: Watch the All-New Trailer For SIX in London's West End
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE Video
Jocasta Almgill Sings 'There Are Worse Things I Could Do' From GREASE
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND Video
Photos/First Look at The Royal Shakespeare Company's FALKLAND SOUND
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light' Video
Listen to a Dance Remix of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL's Opening Number 'Feel The Light'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You