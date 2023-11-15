Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: DRAG QUEENS VS VAMPIRES, Pleasance London

A funny and fierce drag show that will have you clapping your hands

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 1 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY - Now Extended to June 2 Photo 2 Photos & Video: See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 3 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera Photo 4 BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL Will Make Stage Premiere in 2024, With Music From Christina Aguilera, Sia, and More!

Review: DRAG QUEENS VS VAMPIRES, Pleasance London
Review: DRAG QUEENS VS VAMPIRES, Pleasance London

“Friends Don’t Bite” (“It doesn’t pre-empt anything at all”)

Upon entering the theatre for Haus of Dench’s Drag Queens vs Vampires, you are greeted by Kate Butch and Crudi Dench welcoming you to J!zz Airlines, handing out safety cards and showing you to your seats. Throughout this preshow of sorts, Butch and Dench wander around the theatre, ensuring that audience members “have their seatbelts on” and asking whether they would like “chicken or beef” for their meal. 

Once the show itself begins, after a quick lip sync to “Flying the Flag (For You),” it becomes clear as to why we are passengers on a plane. Butch and Dench are travelling to Transylvania, Romania, where they will be representing the UK in Eurovision, the popular European singing competition, which is referred to as “The Gay Olympics.” The pair ended up becoming the representatives after all of their competition “mysteriously” got dysentery.

Upon arriving in Transylvania, however, things take a spooky and supernatural turn when their hotel is revealed to be a castle owned by Dr. Acula the Count (it’s pretty obvious who this doctor really is, but it’s a funny and clever take on the name). Butch soon falls under Dr. Acula’s spell and has a nightmare in which she is bitten by the man - but was it really a dream? As Butch begins getting symptoms that one may consider vampiric - being unable to see their reflection, having a desire to drink blood and hissing in bright lights - Dench realises some surprising truths about her family and her destiny. 

Butch and Dench are a brilliant duo who have incredible banter not only with each other but with the audience, responding to callouts and reacting to different audience reactions (I particularly loved the audience being called “clappy ghosts” throughout). There is quite a bit of audience interaction throughout the show, with one person being chosen to represent Dracula’s “human form,” going on stage and interacting with Butch. During a Eurovision press conference, three audience members are given hats and are told to represent members of the press from France, Germany and Italy leading to some hilarious accents and jokes. 

One of the highlights of the show is when Crudi Dench visits her aunt, Vanessa, played by a puppet and a voiceover. Dench’s acting with the puppet is hilarious, especially in transition moments when the puppet is no longer needed and is quickly discarded on stage.

One of the finest examples of Butch and Dench working perfectly as a duo is when the pair take an online NHS quiz to see if Butch really is a vampire, which leads to some hilarious Twilight references. I won’t go into many spoilers, but in one scene, Dench partakes in some of the most hilariously low-effort training I have ever seen, which nearly had me in tears. 

Ultimately, Drag Queens vs Vampires is a funny and fierce drag show that will have you clapping your hands along with Kate Butch and Crudi Dench, rooting for them in their fight to win Eurovision. 

Drag Queens vs Vampires runs on 15 November at Pleasance London.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Ricky Sims Brings COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE to Soho Theatre Photo
Ricky Sims Brings COMING OUT TO DEAD PEOPLE to Soho Theatre

New York City-based stand-up comedian, storyteller and one-man tour-de-force   Ricky Sim brings his critically acclaimed debut hour ‘Coming Out To Dead People' to London's Soho Theatre from 22nd – 24th January. The Asian Queer comedy about secrets taken to the grave has come off the back of a run at the Edinburgh Fringe. 

2
The Linbury Prize for Stage Design Exhibition Opens at the National Theatre Photo
The Linbury Prize for Stage Design Exhibition Opens at the National Theatre

The 2023 Linbury Prize for Stage Design Exhibition is now open at the National Theatre, showcasing the next generation of exciting theatre designers from across the UK. 

3
Large-Scale Production of Verdis AIDA Will Be Performed at the OVO Arena Wembley in March Photo
Large-Scale Production of Verdi's AIDA Will Be Performed at the OVO Arena Wembley in March 2024

London is set host the biggest opera production it's seen this century, as a groundbreaking performance of Verdi's AIDA plays three performances at the OVO Arena Wembley in March 2024.

4
Guest Blog: Darren Raymond, Artistic Director of Intermission Youth Photo
Guest Blog: Darren Raymond, Artistic Director of Intermission Youth

If you would have told me, 20 years ago, I would be leading Intermission Youth in celebrating 15 years of youth work and theatre, I would not have believed you. One because, I didn’t know much about theatre and two because I had little interest in helping young people. But an opportunity to take part in a drama workshop, back in 2005, changed all that for me.

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... Kat Mokrynski">(read more about this author)

Review: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS?, Soho TheatreReview: MATT ROGERS: HAVE YOU HEARD OF CHRISTMAS?, Soho Theatre
Review: DRAG QUEENS VS VAMPIRES, Pleasance LondonReview: DRAG QUEENS VS VAMPIRES, Pleasance London
Interview: 'It's a Celebration of Loving Somebody': George Ioannides of GUYS & DOLLS on Playing Sky MastersonInterview: 'It's a Celebration of Loving Somebody': George Ioannides of GUYS & DOLLS on Playing Sky Masterson
Review: DARREN WALSH: 3RD ROCK FROM THE PUN, Pleasance LondonReview: DARREN WALSH: 3RD ROCK FROM THE PUN, Pleasance London

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
& JULIET
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You