Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CAT, New Wolsey Theatre

Dick Whittington and His Cat runs until 20 January

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'
Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH Photo 4 Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH

Review: DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CAT, New Wolsey Theatre

Review: DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CAT, New Wolsey Theatre

Dick Whittington and His Cat is this year's rock 'n' roll pantomime at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich. This review is based on the livestream of one of the performances in the auditorium, for which you can purchase tickets.

London has become overrun with rats and there is a prophecy that one man named Dick will be the one to chase them out and save the people of London. Written by award-winning comedian and composer Vikki Stone, this is a panto with a twist as it features actor-musicians playing instruments throughout the show. Classic rock songs have been tweaked to fit the story with Queen's "Flash" becoming "Rats".

Myles Miller plays the cat, a cat who unfortunately has no name as no human has yet thought to give him one. He meets a young hitchhiker named Dick (Luke Thornton) and decides to tag along with him as he seeks his fortune in London. Capers ensue as the pair try and rid the city of its rat problem. Keeping things local, Ipswich also features heavily in Dick Whittington and His Cat

Value-wise, the live stream is a good option for multiple viewers or maybe people who are unsure if they would enjoy an in-person pantomime. The lights, noise and busyness of the auditorium can be overwhelming and it isn't an insignificant amount of money to fork out for a family visit so the stream is a great way to introduce someone to panto. Or for me personally, being able to attend a show I wanted to see without spending a fortune on travel. The quality of the stream is brilliant and it uses many different camera angles making it as close to being there as possible. 

The musical element of the show is brilliant and the core characters are great but the comedy characters fall a little flat at times. It might be a case of having to be there to appreciate it but while the plot development element of the script is bang on, the general silliness of panto is missing. There are still plenty of panto elements here with the classic boo's, it's behind you's and oh no he isn't! 

Dick Whittington and His Cat is a fresh take on the classic pantomime with clever musical performances and a decent plot.

Photo credit: Mike Kwasniak


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW UK / West End Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW UK / West End Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
ArtsEd Chair Resigns Following Bullying and Misconduct Exposé Photo
ArtsEd Chair Resigns Following Bullying and Misconduct Exposé

According to Deadline, Brian Brodie has resigned as ArtsEd chair, citing personal reasons. The decision comes after the board received criticism for the way they handled the bullying and misconduct allegations at the top UK drama school.

3
Full Cast Announced For The London Premiere Of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL At The Ot Photo
Full Cast Announced For The London Premiere Of CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE '90S MUSICAL At The Other Palace

Casting has been announced for the eagerly awaited London premiere of Cruel Intentions: The ‘90s Musical at The Other Palace.

4
Photos: West End Stars Join National Youth Music Theatre For A Christmas Celebration Photo
Photos: West End Stars Join National Youth Music Theatre For A Christmas Celebration

A host of West End rising stars joined the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) A Christmas Celebration at the iconic St Johns Smith Square, all alumni of this leading youth organisation. See photos of the concert.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... Natalie O'Donoghue">(read more about this author)

Review: CINDERELLA, Regal Connect, BathgateReview: CINDERELLA, Regal Connect, Bathgate
Review: UNICORN CHRISTMAS PARTY, Capital TheatresReview: UNICORN CHRISTMAS PARTY, Capital Theatres
Review: DORIS, DOLLY AND THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS, Oran MorReview: DORIS, DOLLY AND THE DRESSING ROOM DIVAS, Oran Mor
Review: A CRACKIN' CINDERELLA STORY, Websters TheatreReview: A CRACKIN' CINDERELLA STORY, Websters Theatre

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HARMONY
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
ALADDIN

Recommended For You