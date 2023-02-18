Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: COMPOSITOR E, VAULT Festival

Review: COMPOSITOR E, VAULT Festival

It has all the potential to become an exceptional play about who actually makes history.

Feb. 18, 2023  

Review: COMPOSITOR E, VAULT Festival Published exactly four centuries ago, the First Folio collected all of Shakespeare's plays for the first time. 235 of around 800 copies still survive and sit on the 10-million mark in value. The book was printed by Edward Blount and Isaac Jaggard and put together by King's Men actors John Heminges and Henry Condell, without it we'd probably have lost much of the Bard's work. It's a fascinating piece of history that changed the world of literature and theatre forever.

Written by Charlie Dupré, Compositor E sees a young apprentice at Jaggard's printing shop, John, working on a perplexing manuscript of Macbeth. The reason behind his eagerness to pursue "the one with the witches" hides years of horrifying trauma. Echos of his mother's death accompany the composition of a special version of the Folio for John's most hated man, King James. It's a gripping play, but it isn't without shortfalls.

Dupré builds his characters alongside the logistics of operating a printing press. Spelling dilemmas and missing letters give it a comical vein that runs through it from the start. Suddenly the narrative takes a much darker, vengeful turn and the characters grow into themselves. John (Harry Pudwell) is cocky but not arrogant, ruled by fits of PTSD as he fights the torture of the memories of bearing witness to his mother's trial. Isaac, on the other hand, is a hectic presence.

Played by the writer, there's an overdramatic feel to the role, perhaps due to Dupré's artificial and excessively physical approach compared to Pudwell's, who is minute in the development of John. He is assured and confident, exploding in distress before coming together again with elegance and precision. With John's mind working faster than what can be shown in real time, Amie Burns Walker's direction slows the action down to a standstill while his internal monologue is aired.

Quotes from the Folio appear projected behind them as the typesetter runs the text. While at this stage the images look rather PowerPoint-y, they become a celebration of language and add some visuals to an otherwise barren space. Burns Walker uses very few props, so there's quite a lot of staring into thin air, asking the audience to fill in the gaps. It works and engages the public actively in a sublime brushstroke.

Although the script is generally articulate and well-written, there are a few passages that might need some TLC as they come off as rushed and remain unexplained. Running at just over an hour, a longer show would certainly patch up any kind of doubts we have at this point. Compositor E has the potential to become an exceptional piece about who actually makes history.

Compositor E runs at the Network Theatre for VAULT Festival until 19 February.

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.




Photos: First Look at Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of Yorks Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre
All new photos have been released of Sheridan Smith in Willy Russell’s SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York’s Theatre, as the production begins performances tonight, Friday 17 February.
Full Cast Announced For GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning Photo
Full Cast Announced For GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning
The full cast has been announced for 'Gypsy' at The Mill at Sonning Theatre, running from 24 May - 15 July, 2023.
Tickets from £18 for TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDS Photo
Tickets from £18 for TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK & FRIENDS
Award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer, choreographer, actress, author, curator and designer, Tiler Peck tackles the new role of director for Turn It Out with Tiler Peck & Friends.
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Photo
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
All new photos have been released from UK and Ireland tour of Heathers the Musical. Heathers the Musical opened in Windsor this week and will visit cities throughout the UK and Ireland.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: GREY AREA, VAULT FestivalReview: GREY AREA, VAULT Festival
February 17, 2023

A fully formed, mature play about the intricacies of navigating young love and mental health.
Review: SURFACING, VAULT FestivalReview: SURFACING, VAULT Festival
February 17, 2023

Ultimately, Powell is asking who helps the people whose job is to help others. He correlates the ideas of protective isolation and arbitrary family connections, blame and regret, death and survival. The play is thought-provoking in all the right spots, but somehow the text has an unfinished feel to it. Powell has proved himself an accomplished writer. We wonder what happened this time.
Review: MACBETH, Wilton's Music HallReview: MACBETH, Wilton's Music Hall
February 16, 2023

Just like with Romeo and Juliet, there are a few ways to stage the Scottish Play. By leaning into the different themes, it can become a political drama or a kitchen sink tragedy. Then, there’s whatever Mark Leipacher’s version is trying to do. Performed by two actors, Shakespeare’s tale of ambition and blood-thirst becomes a starved, skeletal shadow of what the piece is.
Review: THE OYSTER PROBLEM, Jermyn Street TheatreReview: THE OYSTER PROBLEM, Jermyn Street Theatre
February 15, 2023

In historian Orlando Figes’ debut play, Flaubert’s friends Ivan Turgenev, Émile Zola, and George Sand urge him to either strip down his writing to please the masses or get a temporary job to fend off his creditors. The Oyster Problem debuts at Jermyn Street Theatre directed by Philip Wilson in a stiff and stuffy production. 
Review: WINNER'S CURSE, Park TheatreReview: WINNER'S CURSE, Park Theatre
February 14, 2023

The production makes a farce of geopolitical tensions and falls short in satire. It over-delivers its cheap gags and over-engages in silly audience interaction.
share