Review: CASTING THE RUNES, Pleasance Theatre

Box Tale Soup’s acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe adaptation of M.R. James’ horror classic haunts The Pleasance Theatre.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Love Theatre? Hate the Cost? Let BroadwayWorld Show You Where to Find the Latest and Best Photo 1 BroadwayWorld's Guide to the Best Hidden West End Theatre Tickets Deals
Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 2 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 4 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024

Review: CASTING THE RUNES, Pleasance Theatre

Review: CASTING THE RUNES, Pleasance Theatre M.R. James’ Casting The Runes has seen many adaptations since it was first published in 1911. From the 1957 film Night of the Demon to a 1979 television series, it’s easy to understand the story’s legacy as there’s a sense of sophistication to the horror. Following an acclaimed run at Edinburgh Fringe, Box Tail Soup’s puppet-based adaptation of James’ horror is now terrifying audience-goers across the UK, stopping at London’s The Pleasance Theatre, before continuing a UK tour.

Professor Edward Dunning is a scholar whose career relies on debunking everything supernatural. After critiquing a paper written by occult follower Mr. Karswell, Dunning begins to experience strange happenings with potentially deadly consequences after receiving mysterious runes, leading him to question everything he previously believed.

We’ve all known someone who’s seen or heard something out of the ordinary and rationalised it as a trick of light. This is how Antonia Christophers addressed the audience as we’re invited to put all logic aside for the next hour. While taking elements from other M.R. James stories and relying on some traditional horrors such as flickering lights, a banging door revealing nobody on the other side and spooky whispers creeping in on the radio, it’s in Adam Lenson’s dynamic direction that we felt the tension and unease emerge. I certainly felt my heart tightening and hairs raising while watching, even looking away to avoid any potential jump-scares.

Review: CASTING THE RUNES, Pleasance Theatre

More than just playing their roles, performers Noel Byrne and Antonia Christophers were responsible for the play’s simple yet slick staging featuring very impressive puppetry with appropriately eerie designs. All made by hand, giant doors seamlessly turned into library bookshelves, suitcases transformed into a train carriage, and vintage lamp posts glided across the stage as Dan Melroses’ chilling score played.

Both performers were phenomenal while carrying the play’s horror. Noel Byrne was gripping as Edward Dunning, making his transition from a no-nonsense sceptic to a believer feel natural as those small doubts creep in before culminating in a blood-curdling scream. Looking the audience in the eye when performing lectures, we became the students and felt compelled to listen to his eloquent ramblings.

While Byrne briefly played the malevolent Mr. Karswell, terrifyingly brought to life as a puppet clad in a wraith-like cloak, it’s Antonia Christophers who got the bulk of the puppetry. Playing everyone else from a librarian to Dunning’s assistant, it’s while playing the mysterious Rebecca Harrington that she was the most engaging. Determined to find answers about her brother’s death with eerily similar circumstances, you’d understand why Dunning would believe her by the end.

Appropriately creepy viewing this Halloween season, Box Tail Soup’s take on Casting The Runes was spine-tingling in all the right senses. Exceptionally adapted and performed by Noel Byrne and Antonia Christophers with clever staging and innovative puppetry, my only piece of advice is to bring a friend along with you.

Casting The Runes was at The Pleasance Theatre and is now touring.

Photo Credit: theatrical.solutions




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme Photo
SOLT and UK Theatre Propose Theatre Energy Efficiency Grant Scheme

SOLT and UK Theatre have shared their list of priorities for an incoming government, which includes supporting and enhancing critical cultural infrastructure by increasing capital funding for the theatre estate to make energy efficiency adaptations.

2
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Ha Photo
Laura Mvula to Join Angélique Kidjo For 40th Anniversary Concert At Royal Albert Hall

Special guests Laura Mvula, Youssou N’Dour, and Ibrahim Maalouf will join Angélique Kidjo for her concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 17 November 2023. The Beninese singer-songwriter and five-time Grammy Award winner will be holding a celebration of her 40-year career, performing her greatest hits accompanied by her band and the Chineke! Orchestra.

3
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS Photo
Monique Ashe-Palmer and Yasmin Taheri Lead The Cast of New Play £1 THURSDAYS

SIX's Monique Ashe-Palmer and RSC's Yasmin Taheri lead the cast of £1 THURSDAYS, the new play from Kat Rose-Martin.

4
THE AYES HAVE IT is Coming to the West End For a Special One-Off Performance Photo
THE AYES HAVE IT is Coming to the West End For a Special One-Off Performance

The hit Edinburgh Fringe Show The Ayes Have It is coming to the West End in a special one-off performance. The production will be performed at the Leicester Square Theatre on November 21st. 

From This Author - Mica Blackwell

Review: CASTING THE RUNES, Pleasance TheatreReview: CASTING THE RUNES, Pleasance Theatre
Review: MEETINGS, Orange Tree TheatreReview: MEETINGS, Orange Tree Theatre
Review: OWNERS, Jermyn Street TheatreReview: OWNERS, Jermyn Street Theatre
Review: MLIMA'S TALE, Kiln TheatreReview: MLIMA'S TALE, Kiln Theatre

Videos

The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track Video
The Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE in London Perform Unreleased Track
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SHUCKED

Recommended For You