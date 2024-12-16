Review: CAROLS AT THE HALL, Royal Albert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If you’re feeling more "Bah humbug!" than "Jingle bells!" this season, a visit to the Royal Albert Hall during its annual Christmas concert series might be just the thing to spark some holiday cheer.

The Royal Albert Hall has a long tradition of celebrating Christmas since Queen Victoria opened the Royal Albert Hall 153 years ago, with the first carol concert being held over a hundred years ago in 1913. It was so popular that it quickly became an annual fixture that continues to this day, with the Royal Choral Society performing every year since.

Last night, they were joined by the National Youth Choir and their conductor Nicholas Chalmers, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the British Imperial Military Band, organist Richard Pearce, conductor Richard Cooke, presenter Jess Gillam, soloist Zara McFarlane (a change from the advertised Cherise) and, for all we know, a partridge in a pear tree.

Photo credit: Helen Keegan

As you step inside, it’s impossible not to notice the Hall’s Christmas atmosphere. It looks gorgeous. Host Jess Gillam aptly describes it as the “largest living room in the country” with its warm and welcome atmosphere and the abundance of festive decorations. Several of the boxes are custom-decorated by their occupants with fairy lights and tinsel, adding a charming touch. And, as if that wasn’t enough, many of the audience also came prepared donning Christmas jumpers, fairy lights, Santa hats and sparkly outfits. Throw in some fabulous lighting and magical projections and you have a perfect Yuletide setting.

The evening opened with a carol medley that showcased both choirs’ glorious harmonies and the orchestra’s precision and musicianship. In John Rutter’s “Joy to the World”, the sopranos come into their own, delivering crystal clear top notes which are sometimes missed in other versions. The programme also included a jaunty new melody for “The Holly and the Ivy”. We heard delicate woodwind atop lilting strings when the orchestra treated us to the famous Tchaikovsky’s Waltz from Sleeping Beauty. A particular highlight was a new arrangement of “Silent Night” by award-winning British composer Rachel Portman. It was specially commissioned by the Royal Albert Hall and conveyed exactly the peace and calm described by the much loved words of the hymn.

Our soloist for the night, the critically acclaimed Zara McFarlane, brought a fresh energy to the evening. The jazz vocalist treated us to vintage Christmas classics including Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Walking in a Winter Wonderland”. Her voice has been described as “a caressing voice of sparkling clarity”, and she ably demonstrated that last night in her performance.

Photo credit: Helen Keegan

Of course, no carol concert would be complete without the audience being able to join in and we weren’t disappointed. We were invited to sing along to six of the most popular carols including “Once in Royal David’s City”, “Away in a Manger” and “O Come All Ye Faithful” (with the audience given the opportunity to belt out the descant in the third verse). Another highlight was “The Twelve Days of Christmas” where the “audience as choir” really come into their own to become an integral part of the magic.

A carol concert like this also needs a great presenter and Jess Gillam delivered with skill and flair. She is Radio 3’s youngest-ever presenter and brings an infectious youthful energy and verve to the proceedings. Gillam was in her element, providing the audience with a potted history of Christmas at the Hall, snippets about the pieces of music and artists, sharing audience anecdotes garnered in the interval as well as leading the audience to become the biggest choir in England for the night.

The Royal Albert Hall’s Christmas carol concert is not just a performance: it’s an experience akin to what you might experience at The Last Night of The Proms. With the mix of exceptional music, warm atmosphere and seasonal vibes, you’ll leave feeling uplifted and ready to take on the Christmas season. It’s easy to see why so many come back year after year for this festive staple.

Carols At The Hall continues at the Royal Albert Hall until 24 December

Photo credit: Royal Albert Hall





Reader Reviews