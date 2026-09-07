Review: BBC PROMS: DVOŘÁK'S 'NEW WORLD' SYMPHONY, Royal Albert Hall

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The BBC gets the recipe right for this Prom serving up two all-time favourite dishes – Benjamin Britten's The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra and Dvořák's 'New World' Symphony – wrapped around a new culinary creation from crossover classical and jazz composer Gwilym Simcock.

Sakari Oramo, chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra, confidently adds a dash of get-up-and-go to the menu this evening, starting with well-liked entrée, Britten's The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra - Variations and Fugue on a Theme of Henry Purcell, Op. 34.

Sakari Oramo, chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra

Photo credit: BBC/Chris Christodoulou

It's a popular choice with Promenaders, to the degree that it's the most-played work at the Proms, with 47 performances (in parts or complete) as of tonight. It's also been featured at the Last Night of the Proms nine times and at a special Prom celebrating the 50th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth.

An homage to individual instruments in the orchestra and the orchestra itself, The Young Person's Guide was commissioned for a film by the Ministry of Education. It's the perfect introduction for newcomers to classical music wanting to identify separate instruments and learn how their sounds can combine (xylophone and percussion, flutes and harp are two examples) to produce rich melodies. Each section in the BBC Symphony Orchestra gets its moment, with the timpani players appearing to have the most fun.

Ben Goldscheider, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Jess Gillam

Photo credit: BBC/Chris Christodoulou

Le plat principal comes next, with a world premiere from guest composer Simcock (also a horn player and pianist), who was commissioned by the BBC to write a "joyful, energetic and uplifting" piece. He's whipped up Triple Concerto for Soprano Saxophone, Horn and Cello in what's believed to be the first piece written for this combination of instruments.

There's a definite buzz at the sold-out Royal Albert Hall, as the soloists for Simcock's Triple Concerto are none other than soprano saxophonist Jess Gillam, Ben Goldscheider on the horn and superstar cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason. All three were legendary finalists (Sheku was ultimately declared the winner) from the BBC Young Musician competition back in 2016. A decade later, they're reuniting to perform Simcock's new work, which will soon tour in Sofia and Antwerp, and then go on to Birmingham at the end of the month.

Tonight Gillam glitters not only in her trademark sparkly attire, but also as the standout performer of the three. Her saxophone playing has an unbridled liveliness, particularly in more jazzy sections. Kanneh-Mason can make his cello reach dramatic heights when going solo and sing with tenderness when playing with his fellow musicians, while Goldscheider's bright horn solo at the end of the first movement is a tribute to the power of the instrument. Simcock contributes as well – not only from writing the piece that has a poignant 2nd movement which is a tribute to his father who died while he was composing, but by performing at the piano with a solo of his own.

Jess Gillam and Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Photo credit: BBC/Chris Christodoulou

The audience is delighted by an encore from the accomplished trio, who play Johann Sebastian Bach's Sonata No. 5 in C Major, 2nd movement, Largo. Their interpretation is fluid and moving and there's a strong bond between them, which is greeted with much clapping and cheering. One of the wonderful things about the Proms is Prommers enthusiastically showing their appreciation.

And now for the dessert: the superb BBC Symphony Orchestra playing Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 in E minor, Op. 95 'From the New World', first performed in 1893 at New York's Carnegie Hall. Dvořák combines themes embodying African and indigenous music from his new world of America along with some Bohemian dance rhythms from his native old Czech world.

We're treated to a very fresh take of the work by Oramo, who admits he's conducted this symphony only once decades ago; and tonight conducts it with no score. He adds that Dvořák's writing is detailed and that "every time a theme comes back it is in a different shape".

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Jess Gillam and Ben Goldscheider

Photo credit: BBC/Chris Christodoulou

The whole orchestra is thrilling throughout, so it's difficult to choose any one tidbit from this final course of the tasting menu – but it's worth noting the Cor Anglais sweetmeat solo by oboist Henry Clay. At the end of the night, the audience filters out of the Royal Albert Hall sated and in high spirits after such a generous helping of delectable musical cuisine.

Dvořák's 'New World' Symphony is broadcast live on BBC Radio 3 and on BBC Four on 11 September. You can also listen to it on BBC iPlayer. The BBC 2026 Proms run until 12 September.

Photo credits: BBC/Chris Christodoulou

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