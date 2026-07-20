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It's an outstanding win for Spain in the World Cup – and for the sizzling Spanish National Orchestra in their BBC Proms debut. Both display tremendous talent and teamwork in their respective fields on a night to remember.

In the first concert of this Proms season to feature an ensemble from overseas, conductor David Afkham's the equivalent of Spanish football coach Luis De la Fuente with his ability to inspire and lead his players.

He serves up Maurice Ravel's short, serenade "Alborado del gracioso" like an aperitivo, giving us a taste of the composer's Spanish flair and intensity. Maria José Garcia Zamora first-rate performance on bassoon is especially delicious.

Bathed in red and yellow (the colours of the Spanish national flag), the sizeable ensemble offers a new orchestration of Manuel De Falla's "Fantasia baetica" by Spanish composer Franciso Coll, whose major symphonic work, Mural, was presented at the 2017 BBC Proms.

The first half finishes with another Spanish debut goal – a superb Proms first appearance by Spanish guitar marvel, Rafael Aguirre, as soloist for Joaquin Rodrigo's adored "Concierto de Aranjuez". He captivates the audience with amazing clarity and lingering notes alongside the beautifully balanced orchestra. The audience is further delighted by Aguirre's choice of encore, "Recuerdos de la Alhambra", taking us into extra time.

Afkham scores again at the start of the second half with de Falla's pantomime expanded into a ballet, The Three-Cornered Hat. Based on a folksy tale about a small-town magistrate who flirts with a local miller's wife, Pablo Picasso designed sets and costumes for its premiere in 1919. The Three-Cornered Hat is seldom performed as a ballet now, but the music is still heard in two orchestral suites.

Sparkling rhythms from the Spanish National Orchestra, bolstered by generous numbers of players, such as eight double basses, two harpists and six percussionists (and not forgetting an abundance of castanets), makes for a richly melodic and pleasing evening.

The highlight is in the final stages of this musical game: Maurice Ravel's hypnotic "Boléro". Afkham's superb conducting starts off softly with a flute taking the stage, with other instruments adding to the mix as momentum builds and the power of the piece reaches an abrupt and climactic finish. The snare drums are side-drummed dramatically throughout, adding to the mesmerising strength of the composition.

It's as seamless and smooth as left-back Marco Cucurella passing the ball to Eric Garcia, who passes it to Martin Zubimendi, who passes it to Lamine Yumal, who then passes it to forward Ferran Torres, who scores the winning goal in the World Cup.

A group of players working together to create the best in the beautiful game, just like a group of players working together to create beautiful music. A thrilling tribute to Spain by its national orchestra and conductor Afkham, who sportingly wore a Spanish football scarf when he took his final bows.

Listen to and watch Boléro: Rhythms of Spain on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer. Highlights of the concert also appear in Classical Live on BBC Radio 3. The rest of the Proms continue until September 12.

Photo credits: BBC

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